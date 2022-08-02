ROME – One kilogram of biomethane to cover 56.8 kilometers. This is the new mileage record (the previous one was 47 km), obtained with a Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid converted to biomethane thanks to the Ecomotive Solutions Autogas Italia kit. The performance was achieved by the Ecomotori team during the Treviso leg of the Italian championship “Green Endurance Economy Run” promoted by Aci Sport, a consumer race on roads open to traffic. The type of test, on the normal road network, over 300 kilometers of route with various stamp checks and a minimum average set to be respected, therefore guarantees real and easily replicable driving conditions.

The aim is to demonstrate that by combining a careful and sustainable driving style with an efficient alternative power supply, the characteristics of propulsion and fuels are optimized, with a consequent reduction of polluting emissions. Ecomotive Solutions took care of the aftermarket conversion to gas of a Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid, which was thus able to combine hybrid petrol-electric and methane power supplies. To convert the car to gas, a kit was developed that allows it to run on natural gas or biomethane while maintaining the performance of both the Hybrid system and the heat engine.

Switching from one fuel to another can be managed autonomously by the electronic system or manually by the driver via a button on the dashboard and from which it is possible to obtain information on the level of methane present in the tanks. In addition, a new generation version of the switch is also available, which allows information on the operation of the system to be viewed on a display. The filling point of the methane tanks is located inside the same compartment that already houses the filler neck for refueling the petrol.

Three tanks of 16 liters each have been installed on the Clio Hybrid, placed on the loading surface of the boot and covered with a floor, thus providing a compartment free from protrusions to maintain a satisfactory load volume in relation to the original capacity. “The Autogas Italia methane conversion kit, with an appropriate electronic device, interacts with the vehicle’s OBD system in order to maintain correct carburetion – explain the Ecomotive Solutions technicians – The charge of the three tanks can vary from 8 to 9 kg of methane (it depends on the type of distributor it supplies) for a range ranging from 350 to 450 km, based on the driving style “. (Maurilio Rigo)