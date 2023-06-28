The red circle assumes a devaluation in December, whoever wins

He Red circle has one certainty: the consensus of the candidates who are fit to rule since december Next is the application of a stabilization plan which will include, without options, a sharp devaluation. He establishmenthowever, it will contemplate an emergency scheme during the electoral year, without the need for an abrupt jump in the dollar, but already He put a number on the exchange rate delay, with an update floor of $350, which would imply a base jump of 30%. They swear that there will be no pressure to rush the correction and that they will give air to the minister and pro-government candidate, Sergio Massaso that it reaches the end of the ministerial term so as not to be responsible for a defeat at the polls, given a strong impact on inflation.

“Devaluation is inevitable. Even Gerardo Martínez admitted that the country needs a stabilization plan and, at that point, both Massa and (Patricia) Bullrich y (Horacio) Rodríguez Larreta they know that a new government will have to order the macroeconomy honestly the real price of the dollarwhich today is a balance between the official and the financial ones”, he admitted to PROFILE one of the conductors of the Argentine Chamber of Construction (Camarco), who this Tuesday received the head of the Palace of Finance, the head of the UOCRA and a large part of the group of six.

Entrepreneurs defined, in advance, their predilection for pro-market leaders. The building audience applauded when Weiss announced Massa’s presence on stage as minister and candidate for president by Union for the Fatherland. It happens that the presence of the head of the Palace of Finance in the conclave was agreed before the officialization of the candidacies was known, although the calendar indicated that there were high possibilities of the current scenario occurring. “Several of those present will vote for him”one of the members of the Camarco Board of Directors was honest.

In the red circle they trust Massa to take autonomous measuresif you arrive at the Casa Rosada next December 10 and that can be separated from the conditions of Kirchnerism. The head of the Palacio de Hacienda returned the claim and asked for the back from the business audience to “get rid of the weight of the International Monetary Fund”. “You have to raise all the dollars to get him out of the country,” said Massa, as the main challenge for the next government. For this, he asked that they join money laundering, through a project that is being debated in Congress.

According to the UP candidate, the staff of of the Fund tried to limit the development of public works during the first quarter of the year in order to comply with the tax cut. He even claimed that the work of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline was strongly conditioned by pressure from the IMF to face the terms agreed in the repayment of the foreign debt. The objective was to contrast the discourse of the establishmentwhich calls for cost cuts, with that of the construction business community, which depends on public investment.

Martínez, head of the UOCRA, took advantage of the business conclave to make an electoral harangue. It compared the employment registered during the Cambiemos administration, from Mauricio Macri, of 250,000, against the 460,000 that exist today. Despite the fact that they assured that the current number was “inflated”, the trade unionist earned the applause of the audience. “I think the applause was started by the people who accompanied Gerardo”clarified the owner of a construction company, although that same source admitted that there is a break between those who expect macroeconomic “stability” and those who want to avoid the impact of the devaluation announced.

construction relief

Massa brought music to the ears of the builders. Before his visit to the Camarco Annual Convention, the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, told businessmen that a decree will come to light to reduce the effects of inflation on budgeted costs of public works. At present, the redetermination comes late and with low recognition of price increases. “The proposal of the vice president (Cristina Kirchner) about the profits of companies and their effect on inflation is not real in Argentina. That argument of (Kristalina) Georgieva it is applied in countries where inflation is 8% or 10%, not here where it is 140% per year,” Weiss complained.

The minister will keep the intensity of his management agenda highwhich already generates criticism in the opposition, which sees every intervention by Massa as an act of his presidential campaign. This morning you will have your entire cabinet in the Eva Perón room of the Palacio de Hacienda and the IMF agenda will be central. You want to have a closed announcement before the end of the month, to prevent the exchange summer from falling apart that generated his political power in the government, after the announcement of his candidacy. That’s why, there will be dissemination of economic data that seeks to sustain the productivity profile of his plan, tied to an improvement in alarming inflation data. The bet is to cut a few tenths to the 7.8% in May.

In the afternoon, he will be with the president of the Development Bank for Latin America (CAF), Sergio Diaz Granado; then with the head of the AFIP, Carlos Castagneto and the head of Customs, Guillermo Michel; and later with the pampean governor Sergio Zillotto. The day of public activity will close with the governor of Entre Ríos, Gustavo Bordetwith announcements of investment in the Mesopotamian province, according to the agenda that this medium accessed.

