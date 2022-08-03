Giulio Biino was recently confirmed for three years as president of the Circle of readers, and therefore also of the Management Board of the Book Fair. An appointment arrived a few days after that of president of the national council of notaries. Two roles that reinforce each other, on the institutional and cultural profile.

The most urgent theme for the Salone is after Lagioia: where are we with the expression of interest?

“It will be published by the Region in the autumn, between September and October, and the appointment should arrive at the beginning of the year, so that there is technical time for the next director to join Nicola Lagioia for the year”.

How will the coaching work?

«It will not be a full-time job for the incoming employee, it will be a soft coaching that will result in participation in meetings and meetings to learn about the complex organizational machine. Salone 2023 will still be signed by Lagioia, that of 2024 no longer. The coaching period will then become fully operational, to always guarantee a structured and organized handover to those who arrive ».

What characteristics should the new director have?

«He will have to be a prominent person, of great impact for the public. A recognized and recognizable name, given the success of the Salone which is stronger, more popular and growing every year. I believe in skill and competence, and for me man or woman it makes no difference. Of course, it is important that the next director knows both the publishing and the managerial world, that he knows how to drive the car with organizational and cultural solidity ».

IWill the outcome of the next elections influence the choice?

“It will certainly have a bearing on the choice of name, which will be announced after the vote.”

Which guests would you like to invite to the May Salone?

«The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are engaged in the battles for the climate and the environment, in the wake of the second European meeting of the Fridays for Future just concluded in the city. I would like to organize their concert on the stage of the Parco del Valentino, as happened for Eurovision, continuing the contamination between music and books that has been strategic for us for years ».

Are you already working on some news for the next edition?

“There will be a new area on professional publishing, with books and appointments dedicated to doctors, lawyers, accountants, architects and other orders. An editorial sector that was missing ».

What are your plans as president of the national notarial council?

«In the field of notaries I put into practice the 4″ c “rule: culture, competence, consistency and courage. And in this phase of government crisis, a notary that wants to look to the future must take advantage of this moment in which there is no political decision-maker to prepare a plan to be presented as soon as the government structure is stable again ».

For example?

“We are working on a Spanish-model data warehouse which should be operational within the year. It is a new platform that puts all notarial deeds online to facilitate the recognition of illegal operations and a potential criminal design. And to a prototype of blockchain for controlling the trade of works of art, to combat money laundering and black through a platform that contains all the information on individual works of art. A sort of notar-chain. Finally, I would like Italy to win the candidacy to host the headquarters of the European Anti-Money Laundering Authority, perhaps in Turin ”.

Today she turns 60, what desire do you express?

«To continue living happily with my wife Simonetta and my family, and to be able to organize the Salone in May, once again, the most beautiful and richest ever. But don’t ask me for any predictions on the number of visitors (laughs) because it’s not time yet ». @ALL RIGHTS RESERVED