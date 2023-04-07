The participant Estefanía Herlein managed to improve her productions in MasterChef Argentina after various critiques from the jury. she did it with a red velvet cake that was praised by the jury and saved from the elimination gala next Sunday, April 9, 2023.

In this opportunity for the participants who were lazy in the week to save themselves from going to elimination Sunday, the jury chose a cake “red velvet”, with the difficulties that confectionery entails for amateur cooks.

“The humidity is perfect, the cream is not cut, the proportions are right and there is a red velvet flavor,” he told her. Damian Betular to the communicator.

Meanwhile, Donato de Santis approved Estefanía’s preparation and pointed out its similarity with the cake used as an example for the competitors. “The top is quite similar,” said the Italian chef.

Estefanía was saved from the elimination gala and was the only participant who went up to the balcony👏🏼 ➡️Look #MasterChefArgentina at https://t.co/aDeqH0xpbe pic.twitter.com/hRE5TT5OUb — MasterChef Argentina (@MasterChefAR) April 7, 2023

“Everything you did is a sample of what we are looking for, your work spoke for you,” he said. Germán Martiteguiperhaps the jury that had been most critical of Stephanie.

Who are in the second elimination gala

It should be noted that Estefanía was the only last chance Thursday participant to save herself to get the black apron.

With Candelaria Soriniwhich had fallen to Sunday after losing benefits on Wednesday, will be Dolphin Gayoso, Micaela Bosio, Carlos Alzamora, Silvana Diaz, Rodolfo Vera Calderon, Daniela Complete y Maria Sol Ferrero.



