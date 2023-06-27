The regional landfill proposed by Arabela Carreras is described as “an electoral promise”

Legislator Ramón Chiocconi described as “opportunistic» the recent announcement by Governor Arabela Carreras regarding the installation of a regional landfill for Bariloche, Dina Huapi, Pilcaniyeu, Comallo, Clemente Onelli and Ingeniero Jacobacci.

On her last visit to Bariloche, the president assured that she is evaluating a private initiative from the company Rowing to locate the regional dump between Pilcaniyeu and Comallo.

Chiocconi recalled that, two years ago, he submitted a request for information regarding the situation of the Bariloche landfill and the possibility of locating a regional landfill. «It is obligatory to answer; however, he never did. At that time, there was no project. Nobody has doubts that this is an electoral promise“Questioned Chiocconi in reference to Carreras’s candidacy for the mayor of Bariloche.

“It strikes me,” added Chiocconi, who is also a candidate for mayor, “that, in these four years, he did nothing. He never mentioned the situation of the landfill, he did not take care of the situation of the neighbors who suffer from the fires and now that the campaign begins, it comes with proposals of this type«.

Chiocconi warned that prior to evaluating any private initiative, the state should analyze the possibility of taking charge of the process.

«A 2009 ordinance, signed by all the councilors, declared the landfill in a situation of social, environmental and health emergency and gave the mayor 120 days to do something and 180 days, the governor for the regional landfill. One of those signatories was Carreras who did nothing. And something just occurs to him in the campaign. it’s not serious“expressed Chiocconi.

The truth is that the deadlines run since an ordinance approved by the councilors in the last session of last year establishes the closure of the Bariloche garbage dump on December 23 of this year.

Like Chiocconi, Councilwoman Julieta Wallace considered the ad «in an electoral key» and put the accent on the ordinance that orders the closure of the dump since sets deadlines that have not been met so far.

«On April 11 they had to present alternative locations for the dump. There was a report, but it had to be accompanied with interjurisdictional agreements for the regional dump and specify where the money would come from, ie practical issues. That didn’t show up,” Wallace warned.

So -he continued-, until the governor and the mayor do not meet the deadlines provided by the ordinance, it is «Just an electioneering ad. Until we see the documentation it is not something serious. He recalled that in 8 years of management, no improvements were made to the Bariloche landfill.

“In addition,” he warned, “we are talking about a second direct contract with the Rowing company for $500,000. This company moves the soil in the landfill to fill the cell. But there is no progress in remediation.





