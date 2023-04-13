According to the Tianyancha App, recently, Tianjin Tangren Film and Television Co., Ltd. underwent industrial and commercial changes, and its registered capital increased from about 92.3372 million yuan to about 918 million yuan, an increase of about 894%. The company was established in December 2012. The legal representative is Wang Yi. Its business scope includes the production and distribution of TV dramas, special topics, variety shows, cartoons and other programs; film distribution; performance and brokerage business, etc. It is reported that artists under Tangren Film and Television include Hu Ge, Hu Bingqing, Li Landi, Lin Yi and so on.

(Article source: Jiemian News)