The release date, pre-order and limited bonus information of the traditional Chinese version of “Dark Family -FANTASY ON DARK-” have been lifted!

[香港，2022年10月28日] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that it has cooperated with the well-known Japanese game development company “HuneX” for the first time to launch the Asian Traditional Chinese version of the otome game “Dark Family -FANTASY ON DARK-” and port it to the Nintendo Switch™ platform, scheduled for 2023 On January 12, we will officially meet with all players. Today, we will release the pre-order and limited bonus information of “Dark Family -FANTASY ON DARK-” to everyone, kicking off the taboo interracial school love story!

Players who pre-order the Nintendo Switch™ Asian Traditional Chinese version of “Fantasy of Darkness -FANTASY ON DARK-” from now on will receive rich and beautiful pre-order and limited edition bonuses.

◆Pre-order bonus◆

“Dark Family -FANTASY ON DARK-” main character card (full set of 5) (with packaging card bag)

◆Limited Edition Bonus ◆ (including pre-order bonus)

1. “Fantasy of Darkness -FANTASY ON DARK-” limited edition bonus box

2. A set of main character badges of “Fantasy of Darkness -FANTASY ON DARK-” (a full set of 4)

3. A set of game theme badges for “Fantasy of Darkness -FANTASY ON DARK-“

4. A set of acrylic standing cards of “Fantasy of Darkness-FANTASY ON DARK-” (full set of 4)

※This picture is a schematic diagram of the product, and may be changed after the design.

※The limited edition is produced by betting, and it is expected that there will be no additional production after the deadline.

※The quantity is limited, please check with the staff before pre-ordering.

In order to facilitate the exchange of information among otome game lovers, GSE has set up an official Instagram/Facebook and Weibo dedicated to women’s games, so that everyone can easily exchange and share opinions. In the future, various information will be sequentially updated on the official pages of each GSE women, so stay tuned for the follow-up news. If Otome games can maintain good sales results, GSE will actively consider cooperating with Otomate to launch more of its Chinese cultural works, hoping that players can give more support and attention.