The removed administrator denounced threats from Silvio Robles, Rosatti’s collaborator

In a statement that added fuel to the crossfire in the Supreme Court of Justice, Hector Marchiwho until last week served as administrator of the Supreme Court of Justice, denounced that he receives threats from Silvio Roblesthe right hand of the president of the court, Horace Rosati.

Summoned as a witness to the Political Trial Commission of Deputies, Marchi declared that his transfer to a new unit (voted by Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz and Juan Carlos Maqueda) was a “covert penalty” and denounced a “follow-up” towards him and “threatsagainst his collaborators.

Pro-government deputy Mara Brawer wanted more details and asked if Robles was the author of those threats. “Of course”, Marchi replied, and deepened: “The press operations… have threatened officials that ‘they will end up in Siberia’ if they talk to me… there is follow-up, you know where I meet someone”.

“The threat of the transfer has already been fulfilled. The other threat is unemployment. I’m not interested: that they fire me,” challenged the witness, and then recounted that “what has happened this week on the fourth floor of the Court is outrageous: they have put bars on the doors, they have placed police officers watching over them” .

Marchi also revealed that Robles “hid” one of the four audit reports elaborated on the social work of the Judiciary, that “nobody wanted to receive”. According to his account, the adviser who appears in the chats with the former Buenos Aires minister Marcelo D’Alessandro He transmitted indications from Rosatti and even deleted the judge’s email, asking that the messages be sent to his personal email.

“I don’t know if Dr. Rosatti knows, but he should make a decision. This is a shame, because today the Court cannot have this degree of informality. This is going to end like the social work, that is the end of everything ”, Marchi shot.

The complaint sparked a strong debate among the deputies on how to proceed. Finally, the head of the commission, Carolina Gaillard, announced that they will notify the president of the House of the situation, Cecilia Moreau, to adopt the corresponding measures. the kirchnerista Rodolfo Tailhade went further and proposed to carry out a “visual inspection” on the fourth floor of the Courtbut the idea did not prosper.

The commission went to an intermediate room and Marchi will attend again next Thursday, May 4, to be questioned about the latest documents that the Court sent to the commission. There are four reports and almost 20,000 more pages.

against Maqueda

Marchi, who came to the Court in 2003 at the hands of Lorenzetti, disclaimed responsibility for social work and pointed to Judge Maqueda. “Maqueda was in charge of social work. A clear proof of this is that all the directors were chosen by Maqueda and there was never a contest ”, Marchi read in a letter before being questioned.

According to the former administrator, “Maqueda not only supervised but was aware of all the acts that were carried out. Nothing was done without the authorization of Maqueda”.

It should be remembered that Maqueda, despite not having a formal appointment, recognized that he exercised control of the social work in an email where he notified his resignation and admitted corrupt acts. The judge stepped down in August 2021, a month before the Court ordered an audit.

“When I entered, the social work was fused. The General Secretariat for Administration took over the payment of the salaries of the employees and implemented a policy of high salaries, ”Marchi highlighted in his defense.

They also declared this Tuesday the pro-secretary lawyer of the Court Enrique De Vedia and the accountant Gustavo Montaninimember of the Court of Ethics of the Professional Council of Economic Sciences, who detailed various mismanagements in social work, such as the lack of budgets.

Court Note

A note sent by three of the four judges of the Court to the commission once again brought to light the fierce internal that goes through the highest court.

At a request from the commission, the Court (with the signatures of Rosatti, Rosenkrantz and Maqueda) sent all the information required about the social work, and accompanied it with a note where point to the responsibility of Lorenzetti, who presided over the Court between 2007 and 2018.

According to Rosatti, Rosenkrantz and Maqueda, until 2018 “the powers of the superintendency (…) were inevitably exercised with the signature of the president of the court”, that is to say Lorenzetti, and after that year a majority of three signatures was required.

During that period, the judges pointed out, Lorenzetti “issued resolutions that included such varied and heterogeneous aspects as the hiring of Dr. (Aldo) Tonón to work in social work” and the hiring of the company Emergencia Médica Integral in 2007 and 2009, a fact that is currently being investigated by Justice.

However, the ruling party suspects that before 2018 these faculties were exercised arbitrarily and in some cases all the judges intervened, not just Lorenzetti. According to the Kirchnerist Vanesa Siley, the appointment of the first board of directors of social work, in 2008, was signed by the full Court, as was a 2013 resolution that transferred a large part of the staff to permanent staff.

Carolina Ramos Correspondent Buenos Aires

