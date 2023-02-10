ROME – Despite an unfavorable general context Arval, a company specializing in long-term car rental and innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, recorded a positive trend in 2022. Overall, compared to the previous year, the company increased its leased fleet by 8.3% (including acquisitions) to a total of 1,592,024 vehicles. In terms of fleet electrification, 300,000 electrified vehicles had been reached by the end of 2022, quadrupling the 2019 share, while the company-financed fleet reached 1,082,503 units.

In the Retail segment there are 454,062 vehicles (437,445 excluding acquisitions), for a growth of 13% compared to 2021 (9.7% excluding acquisitions), given that it underlines the growing interest of SMEs and individuals in leasing. Still scrolling through the 2022 data, the Arval Mid Term fleet marks an increase of 48% and Arval’s over 8,000 collaborators offer their services to more than 300,000 users in 30 countries. Positive performance also for Arval Italia which closed 2022 with growth in the leased fleet reaching 247,658 vehicles, equal to an increase of 1.8% on the previous year.

Growth was driven in particular by the Retail segment, with an increase of 10% and, above all, the private channel, which rose by 20% as well as the Arval Mid Term fleet with a leap of 45% on 2021. It then rose significantly the share of low-emission vehicles in the fleet, which between electric and hybrid vehicles at the end of 2022 exceeded 45,000 units, with an increase of 38% compared to 2021.

“The numbers show us that Arval Italia continues on its path of constant growth, even in the context of an automotive market that is facing multiple difficulties – said Dario Casiraghi, general manager of Arval Italia – For this reason, we have focused on enhancing the service offered, on the support and advice to our customers, to guarantee them the mobility they needed. In the same way we see the result of all the efforts made in favor of the development of increasingly sustainable mobility, in line with the ambitious objectives of the Arval Beyond strategic plan”.

Finally, it should be noted that in 2023, Arval will continue to support its users by implementing, for example, the strategic partnership between Jaguar Land Rover and Bnp Paribas to launch a suite of new financial mobility services in nine European markets. (Maurilio Rigo)