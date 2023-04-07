Waves exclusive title, the second Nx Headphone Mixing Contest registration is in full swing. The repertoire for the rematch has been released, waiting for everyone to enter the rematch; the repertoire for the final has also been confirmed and will be provided by Waves’ special support, and a super surprise will be announced soon!

Waves NxTechnology series plug-ins provide a virtual real acoustic space on the earphones, reproduce the acoustic environment and monitoring systems of many internationally renowned recording studios, and are a great technological weapon for the majority of earphone mixing workers. More people can enjoy the latest monitoring environment technology with the lowest investment, presenting the highest quality works.

Nx Headphone Mixing Contestaims to promote Waves Nx technology and provide you with a new experience in mixing and monitoring.Players who enter the semi-finals of the competition will receive Waves Nx Virtual Mix Room Plugin + Nx Head Tracker With the help of Nx technology, the live broadcast of the semi-finals and finals was completed.

Click on the picture above to enter the Nx topic

The rematch track “The Call” of the 2nd Nx Headphone Mixing Competition will be provided by Canadian composer François Jolin’s Eon Sounds team and female singer Delhia de France; andThe final repertoire has also been determined and will be provided by Waves’ special support, which will be revealed soon!

Click on the poster to learn more about the repertoire of the rematch





In order to meet the urgent desire of audio enthusiasts to broaden their horizons and expand their practice, the 2nd Nx Headphone Mixing Contest also set up a special welfare award for offline activities——

Limited places available to contestants who submit entriesIt is a valuable opportunity to visit designated activity cooperation units in many places, including the professional recording studios of first-tier colleges and universities, for visits, learning exchanges, and practical internships. The specific content will be announced soon.



Co

Guangzhou Panoramic Sound Recording Studio of Guangdong Vocational College of Foreign Languages ​​and Arts

Nanjing Recording Studio of School of Drama, Film and Television, Nanjing Institute of Communication

Changchun Jilin University of the Arts School of Music Film and Television Music Creation Laboratory

Beijing China Agricultural Film and Television Center Music Recording Studio

Beijing Ready Steady Sound!

Beijing 2496 Top Music

Beijing Photosynthetic Sound·Shanqiu Parker Music Base

Shanghai MIC International Art Education

Shanghai Listening to music

Shenzhen qdc headset

Hangzhou Akerman Recording Studio

Wuhan Banyan Recording Studio

Chengdu AND Music

Guiyang Hello Music Recording Studio

Montreal (Canada) Sound Puzzle

Quota registration, multi-site designated event cooperation units (see the list of competition cooperation units for details) to conduct visits and experiences, learning exchanges, practical internships, etc.

This award is open to all contestants who have submitted the preliminary round or the remix works of each sub-track, and the number of registrations is precious and limited.

The application for this award will start after the results of the preliminary round/sub-track competition are announced.

This award is distributed in multiple cities, and the time will be arranged according to the specific conditions of each partner unit. When registering, please register according to your region and city.

Quota will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you give up the opportunity due to personal reasons after registration, the quota will be transferred to subsequent applicants.

Registration for the four sub-tracks is in progress!

All registration channels are open

Note: The registration process for the event will not be carried out on the official WavesAudio platform, but will be the responsibility of the organizer of the competition.

Unlimited music creativity, ultimate plug-in experience

www.waves.com