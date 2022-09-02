Produced and directed by Huang Yuetai, starring Wang Qianyuan and Tan Zhuo, starring Huang Yangtiantian, Amy, Zhou Tie, Anderu, Gong Jinguo, and Darren Wang’s special film “The One Who Loves Me the Most in the World” is currently in theaters. The word-of-mouth praise continued to rise, and many viewers said: “It is a very suitable movie to watch with my parents. After watching it, I will understand the good intentions of my parents for us.” Some viewers sighed: “I took my mother to watch it together. , at the end of the movie, my mother was reluctant to leave, and didn’t leave until the ending song was over.” More viewers expressed their sincerity: “This movie happened to give me a chance to help me say ‘I love you’ to my parents, I’m so busy with work now that I don’t have time to accompany them, I feel sorry for them, and I just saw this movie, so I wanted to take them to watch it together.” This summer vacation, I will take my parents to watch a movie about love, cherish the people around me, and be with my parents. Every day we spend together is precious.

The top choice for family viewing this summer

Wang Qianyuan and Tan Zhuo staged a tear-jerking drama

In the film, wealthy businessman Ding Yiming played by Wang Qianyuan and Ou Lichun, a single mother played by Tan Zhuo. One is a father who does everything possible to keep his seriously ill daughter alive; the other is a mother who will save her terminally ill daughter at all costs, even if she sells her property. Two different families, who met each other in order to keep their children alive, staged a tear-jerking family story of “sacrificing their lives to save their daughters”.

Two powerful actors, Wang Qianyuan and Tan Zhuo, once again portrayed the images of parents on the screen, and their mature acting skills made the audience full of praise: “Completely acted out the love of parents for their children.” The two parents in the film are absolutely in desperation. Will not give up the treatment of children, for the children can be enemies with the whole world, struggling in front of morality and law, choosing between life and death, detonated the audience’s tears. The audience said: “There are too many tears”, “Fortunately, I came with my mother, and someone comforted me when I cried.” There are also many viewers who expressed that they would recommend this film to their friends and let them bring their parents to watch it together.

Confess to parents in the name of a movie

Word-of-mouth praised as “a movie worth taking parents to see”

In the film, the two families are running around to save their daughters. The interweaving of family, friendship and contradictions interprets a touching story. Some viewers sighed: “Parents’ love for their children is too great. I hope each of us can treat our parents better.”

Our biggest mistake is to give the worst temper and the worst side to the people close to us, so please remember in the future that the tenderness in this life will be reserved for your parents.

Since the film was released, it has been well-received by word of mouth, and many viewers have come here: “It is worthy of such a high evaluation, it can be regarded as worthy of its name, and it is indeed a must-see family masterpiece this year.” Some viewers said: “It is worth taking your parents to go there. After watching a movie, the stamina is too great. After watching it, I miss my parents very much, and I will definitely revisit my parents together.” After growing up, our relationship with our parents gradually drifted away, and we are not good at saying I love you. I rarely say sorry. But it doesn’t matter, actions are more beneficial than explanations, and affection does not need words. Bring your parents to watch this movie together, confess your parents in the name of the movie, and thank them for their company and dedication.

The movie “The One Who Loves Me Most in the World” is produced by Shandong Best Screen Culture Media Co., Ltd., Dream International Film Industry (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Foshan Songge Film Industry Culture Media Co., Ltd., Yule Film Industry (Shandong) Co., Ltd., Jointly produced by Beijing Aidou Interactive Culture Media Co., Ltd. The film is currently being shown, take your parents into the theater, embrace each other with love, and don’t let love become each other’s regrets.