The results of the Elections in Chaco

The inhabitants of Chaco voted this Sunday in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) to settle candidates for governor and vice president, provincial legislators, mayors and councilors of all municipalities for the general elections that will take place on September 17. The polling stations closed at 6:00 p.m., after a day marked by the disappearance and possible femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski, which threatens to shake the provincial power.

Strzyzowski was a partner of César Sena, the son of a couple of social leaders -Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña- close to the Governor Joge Capitanich and that in fact they were going to be candidates of the Chaco Front. Sena was going to run as provincial deputy and Acuña as mayor of Resistencia, although the ruling party in recent days displaced both of them for being detained, beyond the fact that their names appeared the same this Sunday on the ballots.

At the time of casting his vote, the Chaco president said that “those guilty of the act will be punished to the fullest extent of the law” and stated that “all those accused in the case are detained and excluded from the lists” that participate in the election . Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother, Gloria Romero, assured after voting that “today is the angry vote.” “Many people told me that it was useless to vote in the PASO, but it is useful. Today the way to march is to vote,” Romero stressed, and asked: “If they are with me, come vote. That in the votes they realize that people are angry.”

What did they vote in Chaco

Jorge Capitanich seeks his re-election together with his vice Analía Rach Quiroga, for the Chaqueño Frontwhile Ismael Walter Espinoza and Cepriano Arizaga dispute the steps in the same political space. In Together for Change, the two formulas are made up of Juan Carlos Polini and Delfina Veiravé on the one hand and Leandro Zdero and Silvana Schneider on the other. Juan Carlos Bacileff Ivanoff, who was interim governor when Capitanich was appointed chief of the national Cabinet, ran together with his vice César Picón, for the Integrating Front.

The former provincial president and Argentine ambassador to Paraguay, Domingo Peppo also seeks to return to office with Nicolás Matta as his running mate, for United for the People. César Germán Báez and Samanta Ariela Salas were nominated by the Labor Party; Alfredo “Capi” Rodriguez and Ileana Aguirre, for Freedom Advance; Gustavo Martinez and Viviam Polini, for Stream of Renewed Expression; and Ruben Galassi and Marta Kassor, by Libertarians in Action.

Elections marked by the Cecilia Strzyzowski case

The alleged femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski, a 28-year-old woman who has disappeared since June 1, keeps the province of Chaco on edge, where the young woman’s in-laws, close to the governor, were legislative candidates and were detained along with the woman’s husband. young. Investigators believe that Strzyzowski was the victim of a femicide.

The husband, César Sena, is accused of being the author of the crime of “homicide triply aggravated by the bond, by the premeditated competition of two or more people and for having been carried out in a context of gender violence.” Sena’s parents, Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña, meanwhile, are charged as necessary participants in “aggravated homicide by the premeditated participation of two or more people.” Four other people were arrested as secondary participants.

New searches are also planned in search of traces of the young woman in a huge dump located 50 kilometers from Resistencia, the capital of Chaco, after Gustavo Melgarejo, the landlord of the Sena home, who is in custody, expanded his investigation. : “I saw her gagged, alive, in the back seat of a pickup truck,” he had told prosecutors days before. On Thursday he added that “they took the body to a dump.”

Nelia Velázquez, one of the three prosecutors assigned to the investigation, said that “it is a very complex case.” “A lot of evidence abounds, cell phone hijackings, calls, GPS location; all of which must be analyzed and chained in order to generate a hypothesis. We are looking for Cecilia with or without life,” she added.

Gloria Romero, the victim’s mother, says that her daughter was the victim of a trap by the Sena and believes that she is already dead: “We are sure that she is no more, that she is dead,” said Romero in a massive march in torches on Wednesday night to demand justice in Resistencia. She claimed that it was a femicide. “It was premeditated, it was a trap (…) This case has repercussions, not because of my daughter, but because (the defendant) is the son of Emerenciano,” he warned.

The disappearance of the woman was a hard blow for the Peronist governor Jorge Capitanich, who will seek his re-election in the September 17 elections and denounced “a political use” of the case. Capitanich was godfather at the wedding of Emerenciano Sena and Acuña. Both, leaders of a social organization, were removed this week from an electoral ballot that accompanied the governor’s, as pre-candidates for provincial legislator and mayor of the Chaco capital respectively, for the primaries next Sunday in that province.

