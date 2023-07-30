The results of the elections in Chubut

Los Chubut citizens went to the polls this Sunday to elect their next governor within the framework of an open-ended definition between the ruling party and Together for Change. The elections closed at 9:00 p.m. and the provincial Electoral Tribunal announced that the first data will be published after 9:00 p.m.

It was the last provincial test before the national PASO on August 13, giving a final snapshot of the voter’s preferences before the elections throughout the country.

Juan Pablo Luque (PJ) and Ignacio Torres (PRO), the favorites

For the ruling party, the candidate to succeed the current governor, Mariano Arcioni, is Juan Pablo Luque, postulant of the Front Up Chubut, and current mayor of Comodoro Rivadavia, one of the cities with the greatest electoral weight in the province, but he is not aligned with Arcioni.

His campaign closing was in that city with a walk through the northern part of the municipality: “We want to replicate the work that was done in Comodoro Rivadavia with a great team of people committed to the city. What a public official has to do is work and strive to leave the public service better every day,” said Luque.

Ignacio Torres (PvC)

After casting his vote this Sunday, the candidate sent a “message to the people of Buenos Aires to warn them that their taxes financed the Together for Change campaign with unimaginable figures.”

By Together for Changethe candidate is Senator Ignacio “Nacho” Torreswhich seeks to give another bump for the opposition arc after 20 years of Peronist governments and has the support of the national leaders of Together for Change.

Torres closed his campaign with a meeting with militants and neighbors at the Santa Lucía soccer club: “On July 30 we are all going to vote, we are going to achieve change together, this Sunday we say enough to the lies, to the mafias and the corruption of the ruling party”, he said in his final act before the ban.

Juan Pablo Luque (PJ)

The electoral confrontation is open final next Sunday, and the national gaze is set on the province and it will be the last sampling of voter sentiment for the PASO on August 13.

In addition to “Arriba Chubut” and “Together for Change”, the alliance “For the Independent Chubutense Liberty” was presentedwho in the national order is referred to as deputy Javier Milei, and postulates businessman César Treffinger for governor, who will be accompanied in the pairing by commissioner Laura Mirantes.

The Left Front, made up of the “Movimiento Socialista de los Trabajadores and the FIT-Unidad”, which leads Emilse Saavedra and Julieta Rusconi as candidates for governor and vice president, also competed, while the only political party that presented a formula outside the alliances that is “Generation for a National Meeting” (GEN), with Oscar Petersen for the governorship, accompanied by Nancy Lobos.

Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich eagerly await the results in Chubut

The presidential candidates of Together for Change, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, traveled to Chubut to accompany the candidate for governor Ignacio Torres, who also awaits the visit of other national space leaders such as the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, and Bullrich’s running mate, Luis Petri.

The presence of Larreta and Bullrich in Trelew was confirmed by Torres. The new photo together will take place after this Saturday they also met at the official opening ceremony of the Rural Exhibition of Palermo, where both met with leaders and agricultural producers to address their claims.

It was a week of extreme tension at the rate of criticism that the head of the Buenos Aires government launched into Bullrich’s economic plan, which she called “armoring”, which refers to times of the Fernando De la Rúa Alliance government. “The shielding in our country was already done by De la Rúa and we are not going to repeat that, let’s be realistic,” Rodríguez Larreta emphasized.

They left bullet casings on tickets at a school in Lago Puelo

In atypical circumstances that are being investigated, four bullet casings were found this morning on a ballot of the candidate for governor of Chubut for Together for Change, Ignacio Torres.

A voter found the casings above the section of the candidate for mayor of the Crecer neighborhood party, Ramiro Ibarra, and notified the prosecutors and table presidents of the situation, who notified the Gendarmerie, which acted immediately.

It was a “mafioso act, never seen in the locality and in the province,” said Ibarra.

According to what was reported in the Chubut media, the person responsible for the act had already been identified and to which sector it belongs.

The incident was denounced before the Electoral Tribunal of the province by Torres, who blamed the ruling party for the atypical situation: “They are nervous because they know they can lose after 20 years, and they experience it as a war. We already saw it in Trelew a few years ago days. And now this. Aggressions, threats. It shows them for what they are and represent.”

“It is a light accusation, we are sure that they were themselves to show themselves as martyrs before society, seeking in this way to capture the votes of those who failed to convince during the campaign,” said sources from the Peronist front. Up Chubut.

Who is Ignacio “Nacho” Torres?

At only 35 years old, Ignacio “Nacho” Torres, the young senator from Juntos por el Cambio who managed to gather the support of the main national references for space in Chubut, has just won the 2021 midterm elections and now hopes to repeat the victory in the fight for the provincial governorship.

In the case of Torres, there was no rift in Together for Change, since he has the support of the presidential candidates, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, former president Mauricio Macri, and the governor of Jujuy and vice-presidential candidate, Gerardo Morales. , among others.

Facing these elections, the national senator also managed to expand the opposition front in Chubut, by adding neighborhood and Peronist sectors.

In 2021, he won the national senatorial position by more than ten points over the ruling party and a few months ago, after 25 years, his candidate for mayor, Gerardo Meirino, prevailed in the city of Trelew.

Chubut is a province in which Peronism has governed for 20 years, competing together with the mayor of Comodoro Rivadavia, Juan Pablo Luque, as a candidate, who during the campaign sought to break away from Arcioni’s management.

Torres was born in Trelew on May 4, 1988, he served from 2019 to 2021 as a national deputy for the province of Chubut, being elected the youngest national senator in Argentine history since 2021.

The polls for Sunday show a scenario of extreme parity with an open end between Together for Change and the ruling party, although some samples speak of a light advantage in favor of the national senator.

