The results of the elections in Formosa

The people of Formosa participated this Sunday in the provincial elections in which the Peronist governor, Gildo Insfranran for his seventh re-election in office accompanied by his current lieutenant governor, Eber Solísand will seek a victory that will allow him to begin his eighth term on December 10.

The first results were known after 9:00 p.m. and, with 19% of the polling stations counted, the current governor had 73.15% of the votes with the seal of the Justicialist Partyfollowed by the Formoseño Broad Front Confederationwhich added up to 13.90%.

In third place is the Freedom, Work and Progress Front, with 12.66% and in the last place was the labor party, with 0.29% of the votes.

According to the first data, 75 percent of the register authorized to vote voted, 479,879 voters.

The Frente Amplio Formoseño Confederation was presented as the main opponent of the current president, which proposes as a formula for the Governorate the former federal judge and national deputy of Together for Change fernando carbajal and the young lawyer María Fernanda Insfrán, with no family relationship with the governor.

As indicated by the president of the Permanent Electoral Tribunal, Sandra Moreno, in statements to Télam, after 6:00 p.m. he had already voted “75% of the electorate of the provincial capital and 78% of the interior of the district”.

Formosa: the main opposition formula includes an Insfrán that promises to “end the dictatorship of Insfrán”

The provincial elections had a total of 2,543 candidates in seven mottos, which in turn had 90 submottos: 64 are from the PJ. In total, there were 479,879 voters authorized to vote at 1,475 polling stations located in 253 schools.

The president of the Permanent Electoral Tribunal of Formosa, Sandra Moreno, highlighted that at 8:00 a.m. “the elections started with a high percentage of tables and schools open” and reported some “delays in the opening due to lack of any table authority or delay of prosecutors, with location of the ballots and their recognition”. In general terms, the elections, she reported, the elections “began with total normality.”

Gildo Insfrán wants to govern “until the people say”

The governor of Formosa minimized the opposition’s questions by stating that “alternation in the province is decided by the people.” When asked about his permanence in power, the Peronist governor replied: “Ask the people. The alternation in Formosa is decided by the people.”

In this sense, he assured that he will remain in office “until the people say” and, referring to the nickname of fiefdom assigned to him by opposition leaders, he stressed: “Federal Capital is a fiefdom where the tenants are the vassals.”

The Formosa president also expressed his opinion about the twists and turns that marked the last hours in Unión por la Patria, after the pre-candidacies of Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro and Daniel Scioli were dropped and Sergio Massa’s candidacy was confirmed: “These are things that happen. Politics is like that. I don’t know if (the formula with Agustín Rossi) is the best or the worst: the people will decide. Today it is the possible formula that allowed for unity.”

