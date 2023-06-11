The results of the Elections in San Luis: the first data will be known after 9:00 p.m.

The polling stations in the province of San Luis closed, which this Sunday held elections to elect governor and vice president, provincial senators and deputies, municipal mayors and councilors, with the Lema de Mottos and with the particularity that the last name Rodríguez Saá was not in none of the tickets

What time will the first results be known?

The elections took place normally throughout the province and, according to reports from the Electoral Secretariat, most of the people came around mid-morning and noon.

In San Luis the slogan law, an electoral system known as double simultaneous voting. This was established in February by Governor Alberto Rodríguez Saá, through decree 52, by which he made the call for elections official. This system is also used in other districts, such as Formosa, Misiones and Santa Cruz.

This method allows each party or alliance to establish a motto, which is made up of sublemas, that is, internal lists of each grouping. This is how each space can present the number of candidates it has. In this opportunity, more than 3500 people will compete in San Luis for the different provincial and municipal positions.

At the time of scrutiny, the total number of votes received by each sublemma is added and who is the winner is the candidate of the motto that obtained the most votesregardless of whether it was the most chosen by the people.

Therefore, the motto law will demand a category-by-category count of votes, and therefore there will be no results until after 21. A trend will emerge around midnight, when there is a considerable volume of polling stations from the capital and Villa Mercedes, which concentrate more than 70% of the register.

Adolfo Rodríguez Saá acknowledged “very deep discrepancies” with his brother Alberto

The national senator for San Luis Adolfo Rodríguez Saá assured today that He has “very deep disagreements” with his brother, Governor Alberto Rodríguez Saá.

“Unfortunately the political discrepancies that we have are very serious. Because of having the best province, the one that caused a sensation, the one that we said ´is another country´… We had the best indicators, we started in 1983 in the queue and we were in the first places in the table in all the indicators of all the organisms, the best in the country. Now we are in the worst places”, questioned the legislator.

When going to vote, at a time when he was accompanying the opposition list headed by Claudio Poggi, Rodríguez Saá He said that the worst thing about Alberto’s administration is that seven out of ten children live in a poor family and that half are malnourished.

“It is very serious, it is very painful. This is the difference. For this reason we are in different paths,” he complained, and recalled: “They threw me out of the San Luis Justicialista Party with the Police and with the protection of the Electoral Justice national”.

“Going back is what I would like. But the organic party structures have their own dynamics. The hundreds of leaders who had acted between 1983 and 2001, and who were thrown out, now do not belong and that is very difficult,” he said.

And I add: “I am retired for the moment from the activities of the national Peronism because I focused on the provincial. But if I look at the panorama, it is unfortunate both in the ruling party and in the opposition. They are fighting 20 days before the election. You have to respect the law and that there is STEP. If my opinion could be taken into account, you should present your list Wado (de Pedro), (Daniel) Scioli, everyone. Invite him to (former Secretary of Commerce, Guillermo) Moreno. And in Together for Change, the same. That the Argentine people vote and decide, that it is not by an agreement of domes”.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will arrive in San Luis today

Within the framework of the tour of the provinces carried out by the candidate for president of Together for Change, Horacio Rodriguez Larretawill arrive in San Luis tonight, to accompany his candidate, Claudio Poggi.

The Buenos Aires head of government is in currents, where he awaits the results of the legislative elections of that province. A triumph of the ruling party is expected there and he will seek to capitalize on a photo with Gustavo Valdés, local governor.

Valdés, for his part, celebrated in advance: without having official figures, he celebrated the triumph of ECo+Vamos Corrientes on social networks.

At dawn, Larreta plans to arrive at Tucuman, where it will be shown together with the pairing of Together for Change, Roberto Sánchez and Germán Alfaro. However, for a matter of time, the Buenos Aires president will not visit Mendozawhere today the PASO were held.

What was voted in San Luis

Although the brothers Alberto and Adolfo Rodríguez Saá did not run, they played in favor of the two main coalitions: the pro-government Unión por San Luis, with the support of the governor, Alberto, had “Celeste Unidad” as its main sub-motto, which presents the formula formed by the former judge of the San Luis Superior Court of Justice Jorge Fernández together with the national senator Eugenia Catalfamo for governor and vice, respectively.

For this space, Mariela Cros also presented themselves with the submotto “Evita, Land, Roof and Work Movement”; the current Minister of Production, Marcelo Amitrano, with “Blanca Azul y Blanca”; and Diego González, with “Productive Model”. All these sublemmas add up for the official front.

On the opposite sidewalk was “Cambia San Luis”, supported by the former president and former governor Adolfo Rodríguez Saá, and whose main slogan “Avanzar” is represented by the national deputy Claudio Poggi and by the lawyer Ricardo Endeiza. On this same opposition front, the sub-motto “Multisectoral Meeting” presents Eduardo Mones Ruiz as a candidate for governor, accompanied by Marcelo Rodas for vice.

For the first time in 40 years of democracy, the left exhibited candidates for the main positions in the province of San Luis: the Left Front and the Workers Front will lead Johana Anahí Gomez and Dario Iván Amado as main candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively .

Election of senators and representatives

In addition to electing governor and lieutenant governor for the next four years, San Luis renews in these elections five seats for senators and 21 for provincial deputies, added to 17 mayors, 38 municipal commissioners and more than 70 councilor positions. The province is one of the eight that this year renews seats for the National Senate and the National Chamber of Deputies on the same date as the presidential elections.

What do I do if I didn’t go to vote and how much is the fine?

In the general election in St. Louis, vote It is mandatory for voters over 18 years of age and under 70 years of age. On Thursday, August 10, the deadline for justify the non-vote before the Provincial Electoral Court.

In some cases it is justified not to go to vote, such as being sick or disabled due to force majeure, being a judge or court assistant, or being more than 500 kilometers from the place where you must vote. In the latter case, a certificate must be obtained at the nearest police station, or at the consular office if you are abroad. In addition, if you have lost your DNI, you must report it, in order to also be exempt from fines.

A fine of $50 to $500 will be imposed

He National Electoral Code establishes in its article 125, in the section “electoral offenses”, that “a fine of $50 to $500 will be imposed to the voter over 18 years of age and under 70 years of age who will stop casting their vote and will not justify themselves before the national electoral court within sixty (60) days of the respective election.”

Those who do not pay the fine for not having gone to vote will be registered as offenders. They will not be able to carry out some procedures for one year, such as obtaining a passport, and they will not be able to be appointed to perform public functions or jobs for three years from the election.