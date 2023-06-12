The results of the PASO Elections in Mendoza

The province of Mendoza closed the elections for the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections at 6:00 p.m. (PASO), to which the citizens were summoned to elect the candidates for governor and vice, 19 senators and 24 provincial deputies, mayors and councilors of 11 cities.

In this instance prior to the general elections on September 24, which will already have the candidates and final lists of each of the electoral alliances, the Single Paper Ballot system was used, a tool that has already been applied in municipal elections. last April 30.

The elections closed where 70% of the register voted

At 18 o’clock the voting closed and the scrutiny began on a day in which the district released a single paper ballot, facing the provincial vote on September 24. The first official results are expected to be from 22.

Through a statement, the Electoral Board of the Province reported that 70% of the electoral roll voted. The president of the Supreme Court of the Province and member of the Electoral Board, Dalmiro Garay, explained that the morning began with little voter turnout and he attributed it to the cold, but he stressed that the process has been agile and that the number of votes has increased. remained at the historical average.

Added to this, he announced that the Electoral Board ordered that if they already have 30% of the consolidated votes at 8:00 p.m., they will announce the result of the elections at 10:00 p.m. exceed that percentage.

Regarding election day, Garay stressed that “at 8:45 a.m. all the polling stations in the province were open” and remarked that “we are going through an election very calmly and citizens are voting quickly.” Before noon, the majority of the ten pre-candidates for the governorship had already cast their votes, where there is internal competition on three electoral fronts to define candidacies for the provincial elections.

Who is Alfredo Cornejo, the favorite candidate who seeks to return to the governorship

Alfredo Cornejo leads the polls in these STEP, although it will not be an easy scenario. The ex-governor will have to face Luis Petri in Cambia Mendoza, to which is added the nomination at the polls of Omar de Marchi, who months ago broke the ruling alliance and created his own front, La Unión Mendocina.

Born on March 20, 1962 in the Eugenio Bustos district of Mendoza, Cornejo obtained a degree in Political Science and Public Administration from the National University of Cuyo (UNCUYO). During his college years he was a member of the Franja Morada group.

His political career began in 1999 when he became Secretary of Government for the mayor of Godoy Cruz, César Biffi. In 2002 he was elected provincial senator for the third district, a position he held until December 2003. After Julio Cobos’ victory in the gubernatorial elections, Cornejo served as government minister. In February 2005, he joined the Mendoza Justice and Security portfolio.

In 2005, he headed the list for national deputies of the UCR and served in the Lower House until 2007, the year in which he resigned to run as a candidate for mayor of Godoy Cruz for the Concertación Ciudadana party, a position for which he was elected. In 2011 he was re-elected with 54% of the votes, so he was in the municipal executive until 2015.

After finishing his term as mayor, he presented himself as a candidate for governor for the radical space Frente Cambia Mendoza. The Cornejo-Montero formula obtained 48.38% of the votes, the highest percentage in said category in the last twenty years. During the period 2019-2021 he returned to the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, where he served as 3rd Vice President of the enclosure and President of the Tourism Commission.

He currently serves as a national senator for the 2021-2027 period and is the President of the Interblock Together for Change. In case of being elected as governor, he would star in an unprecedented event in Mendoza’s democracy: return to the highest executive position in a province that does not allow immediate re-election.

An election with “national repercussions”, said Rodolfo Suárez

The governor of the province of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suarez, assured that the result of the local elections will give “a strong message at the national level” about what “the people want”.

In statements to the press, he maintained that “it has been a short and respectful campaign, as always happens in Mendoza.” “The debates that have taken place may not have had the depth as when the generals come. But we are very confident, we have taken very important steps as a government,” Suárez stressed.

Meanwhile, regarding the results of the elections, he considered: “We are going to give a strong message at the national level of what Argentines do not want. What is that populism and that wild spending of the state, which spends more than it has. I am sure that the news of the election in Mendoza will have repercussions at the national level.”

When voting with the single ballot system, he expressed that he was “very happy with the vote.” “This is the first time I have voted with this type of voting, it is fast, easy and simple,” he added. “How many harmful practices are left behind with this voting system. The one we are setting from Mendoza with this system is an example, which surely it will be carried out later throughout Argentina,” said the radical president.

Alfredo Cornejo: “Mendoza has split elections but the national situation influences a lot”

The candidate for governor of the UCR Alfredo Cornejo today questioned the national situation of the country and maintained that, despite the fact that the province has split elections from the presidential ones, that “influences a lot” when it comes to voting.

“There is hopelessness, anguish and uncertainty in the citizen, derived from the great inflation. It is in this context that the citizens will go to vote. That creates a bad mood.” assured the radical senator.

In statements to the press at the time of issuing his vote, he maintained that “Mendoza has split elections but the national situation influences a lot“. “Although it is a STEP and not a general one, it is a very important election where citizens issue a concrete opinion and we see them with a positive expectation”, evaluated the former governor who seeks to return to the provincial Executive.

Cornejo, meanwhile, He maintained that it seemed to him “a good gesture” from his political ally Patricia Bullrich to be in the province this Sunday.

What was voted in the Mendoza Elections

Together for Change is presented in Mendoza divided into two separate coalitions, although Cambia Mendoza has the advantage of having received official support from the national parties of the main opposition alliance.

The pro-government front Cambia Mendoz, which is part of JXC, is waging a bid between two radicals: former governor and current senator Alfredo Cornejo (accompanied by Hebe Casado) and Luis Petri (with Patricia Giménez).

The vice president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, Omar de Marchi (PRO), competes abroad with the label “La Unión Mendocina” in a formula with Daniel Orozco, after refusing to fight internally with Cornejo.

Peronism (Frente Elegí) also has an internal one with the candidacies for governor and vice president of Guillermo Carmona-Liliana Paponet, Omar Parisi-Lucas Ilardo, Nicolás Guillén-Lorena Martín and Alfredo Guevara-Patricia Galván.

The Unity Left Front appeared in the dark room with two formulas: Lautaro Jiménez and Noelia Barbeito (PTS) against Víctor da Vila and Nadya Ortiz Gazzo (Workers Party). Finally, the Green Party was presented with the pre-candidacies of Mario Vadillo for governor and Emanuel Fugazzotto for vice.

In addition to putting the governor and vice formula at stake, six senators and eight deputies will be elected for the First electoral section, five senators and six deputies for the Second electoral section, four senators and five deputies for the Third electoral section, and four senators and five deputies for the Fourth electoral section.

What do I do if I didn’t go to vote and how much is the fine?

Voting is compulsory for all citizens between the ages of 18 and 70. For its part, it is optional both for young people over 16 years of age and under 18 years of age, as well as for adults over 70 years of age.

In the event of not having complied with the obligation to go to vote, the absence must be justified before the Electoral Secretary of the corresponding district, within sixty (60) days after the respective election. If the absence is not justified, the person will be subject to a fine ranging from fifty ($50) to five hundred ($500) pesos. Added to this, he may not be appointed to perform public functions or jobs for three years from the date of the election.

In case of not paying the imposed fine, the subject will be registered as an “offender” and will not be able to carry out procedures or procedures for one year before national, provincial or municipal state agencies.

The only cases in which the voter is exempt from appearing at the polls is when he is more than 500 km from the place where he is supposed to vote and when he suffers from any illness. In the first case, to justify his absence, he must go with his ID to the nearest police station of the place where he is on the same day the election is held. Once there, he must state the reason why he did not show up to vote and request a written certification justifying his impossibility to vote, which he must present to the National Electoral Secretariat within the next 60 days after the election.

In the event of suffering from an illness that prevents them from attending the electoral act or are unable due to force majeure to comply with the obligation to vote, those affected must justify said causes on the same day of the election through certificates issued by doctors from the national services. , provincial or municipal. If there is no other option, the certificate issued by a registered doctor practicing in the private health system will be accepted. Then, said certificate must be presented before the Federal Justice with Electoral Jurisdiction within a period of 60 days from the date of the voting.