The results that River needs to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores

After four of the six matches in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023, River He is in an unexpected position: last in his zone, D, which he shares with Fluminense, The Strongest and Sporting Cristal. A really complex situation, but one in which they still have chances to advance to the next round (and even as the leader of the group, although for that they would need two wins).

Martín Demichelis’s team is still dependent on itself to advance to the round of 16 and will play at home in its next two games, against Fluminense and The Strongest.

If River wins the two remaining games, it will not depend on any other result. There El Más Grande would add ten points in total and neither The Strongest nor Sporting Cristal could reach it. But if they draw or lose against Fluminense on the next date, you will have to use the calculator and it will depend on the other results.

Ai draws against Fluminense on the next day and there is also equality between The Strongest and Sporting Cristal, the definition will remain for the last date. River would be forced to beat The Strongest and will need Sporting Cristal not to beat Fluminense. If that happens, both would equalize at 8 points and the classification will depend on the goal difference: today the Peruvians have -3, while River has -4.

If River draws against Fluminense and Sporting Cristal beats The Strongest in La Paz, the picture gets more complicated. The Millionaire must beat the Bolivian team on the last date (so he would reach 8 points) and hope that the Peruvian team (already with 7 units) lose against Fluminense in Brazil. If Cristal ties and reaches 8 points, again the definition will depend on the goal difference.

If River draws against Fluminense and the one who wins in Bolivia is The Strongest, they will be eliminated one date before the end of Group D. They would be placed third, with one point more than Sporting Cristal, and if they maintain that position after the last date they would go to the South American Cup.

In the event of a defeat against Fluminense on the next date, the classification would depend on a miracle, but there would still be some chances.

Demichelis’s statements

River’s coach, Martín Demichelis, assured that they depend on themselves to qualify for the next phase, after tonight’s 1-1 draw against Sporting Cristal for the fourth date of Group H of the Copa Libertadores.

“It is clear that we still depend on ourselves and we are going to do everything possible to win the two home games to qualify,” he declared in a conference after the game played at the National Stadium in Lima.

The equality left both teams with four points, five behind the leader Fluminense (9), although the “millionaire” team remains in last place due to less goal difference.

“We came to be the protagonists to try to win the game, we generated many situations, we did everything to win it. It is a shame not to have been able to give River a victory on his birthday, ”he continued in his analysis.

“We have nothing to reproach, we tried everywhere to win the game. We lacked precision in the rival area and that share of luck that is sometimes needed, ”he added.

“The point is petty, we lacked that final pass to put us ahead. Sometimes much fewer situations are needed than the ones we generate today to win”, added the “millionaire” DT.

“We have no margin for error against Fluminense and we are going to try to do everything possible so that the three points stay at home and thus qualify,” he continued about the match valid for the fifth date to be played on June 7 at the stadium. Monumental.

“We must continue working to continue improving to sustain the good and correct the bad,” concluded Martín Demichelis.

positions