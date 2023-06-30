The resumption of student loan payments is coming up. What happens if you don’t pay?

NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the COVID-19 pandemic freeze on federal student loan payments will end this fall and more than 40 million Americans will have to start making payments again under the terms of a debt ceiling agreement approved by Congress.

Interest on student loans will begin to accrue on September 1, and payments will resume in October. That means tough decisions for many borrowers, especially those already in difficult financial situations.

It may seem tempting, come fall, to continue without making payments, but the consequences can be serious, including an impact on your credit score and exclusion from future government aid and entitlements.

Experts say late payments and filing for bankruptcy should be options of last resort, and that deferral and creditor forbearance — which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue — are often better in the short term.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I DON’T MAKE STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS?

Once the moratorium ends, borrowers who cannot or do not pay risk defaulting and, ultimately, defaulting. That can seriously damage your credit rating and make you ineligible for extra help and government entitlements.

If you’re having trouble paying, counselors first encourage you to see if you qualify for an income-based repayment plan, which determines your payment amount by looking at your expenses. You can see if you qualify by visiting the Federal Student Aid Office website. If you have worked for a government agency or non-profit organization, you may also be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which forgives student debt after 10 years.

Carolina Rodriguez, director of the Community Service Society of New York’s Educational Debt Consumer Assistance Program, emphasizes that anyone temporarily unemployed should be able to qualify for a $0 payment plan. And many others qualify based on their income and family size.

“The repercussions of delinquency can be quite severe,” Rodriguez said. “The federal government can administratively intercept tax refunds and garnish wages. And that can affect Social Security, retirement and disability benefits. Does (stop paying) make financial sense at that time? Probably not”.

Rodriguez says her organization always advises against deferment or creditor forbearance, except when the borrower has exhausted all other options. In the long term, these financing options offer little benefit, since some loans will continue to accrue interest, even if they are deferred.

Abby Shafroth, a senior attorney and director of the Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project at the National Center for Consumer Law (NCLC), said deferment is usually the better option of the two.

This is because interest generally does not accrue on Direct Subsidized Loans, Federal Subsidized Stafford Loans, Federal Perkins Loans, or on the subsidized portion of Direct Consolidation Loans and Bank Consolidation Loans. Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program. All other federal student loans that are deferred will continue to accrue interest.

“Creditor forbearance allows you to postpone payments without being taken against you, but interest does accrue. Therefore, you will see your (debtor) balance increase every month, ”he warned.

WHAT WAS THE SUPREME COURT RULE ON STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS?

The US Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden’s administration exceeded its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively scrapping the $400 billion plan that would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people. Of those, 20 million would have had their remaining student debt wiped out entirely.

The sharply divided court held that the Biden administration exceeded its authority in trying to cancel or reduce the student loans of millions of Americans, saying the administration needs congressional backing before embarking on such a costly program. The decision by 6 votes in favor and 3 against – with conservative justices in the majority of votes – also rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law that deals with student loans granted the authority that Biden claimed.

WHAT DID BIDEN PROPOSE WHEN HIS PLAN WAS ANNULLED?

The president announced a 12-month grace period to help borrowers who might be in trouble after payments resume. Biden said borrowers can and should make payments in the first 12 months after payments resume, but if they don’t, they won’t be at risk of default and it won’t affect their credit history.

On the other hand, the government plans to try to obtain the cancellation of the student debt with a different legal justification than the one that the Supreme Court annulled. Instead, the White House hopes to provide relief under the Higher Education Act, a broad federal law that governs the student loan program. The determination of who will be eligible and how much will be forgiven will be decided through a federal rulemaking process. But that process can take months, or even longer, so this cancellation attempt won’t be achieved quickly.

There are still many questions surrounding the plans, and it’s still not entirely clear how they will work.

What’s more, there’s no guarantee that Biden’s new forgiveness plan will survive another legal challenge. The Higher Education Act has been used to forgive student debt, but never to this magnitude. Education lawyers in the Trump administration concluded in 2021 that the education secretary “lacks the legal authority to provide a mass waiver” under the law.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU FILE BANKRUPTCY?

For most student loan borrowers, it is still very difficult to discharge or pay off their loans through bankruptcy. Borrowers must demonstrate that they are in a standard of highly complex financial circumstances, called “undue hardship.”

“That doesn’t mean people shouldn’t take a look at it,” Rodriguez said. “But they may not be successful in paying off their loans.”

For borrowers showing that level of financial stress, they likely have other options, Rodriguez added.

She advises borrowers to be sure to speak with a bankruptcy attorney who is knowledgeable about student loan bankruptcy, which requires a different procedure than other types of bankruptcy.

Shafroth of the NCLC says new guidelines on student loan bankruptcy have emerged in recent years.

“Although it is difficult to get your loan payments discharged through the bankruptcy process, an increasing number of borrowers are eligible to have their loans discharged that way,” he said. “A lot of people think: ‘there’s no way’, or ‘it’s impossible.’ But it’s becoming more and more possible.”

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU FALL IN DEFAULT ON A LOAN PAYMENT?

When you’re 270 days — about 9 months — behind on a loan, your credit report shows that the loan is delinquent.

“At that point, you’re not just behind, you’re in collection,” Shafroth said. “That’s when you become ineligible for new federal student aid. Many people default because they couldn’t get their degree on the first try. This prevents them from going back to school.”

Once a loan is delinquent, it is subject to the collection processes mentioned above. That means the government can garnish wages (without a court order) in order to obtain loan repayment, intercept tax refunds, and seize part of Social Security checks and other welfare payments.

WHAT OTHER OPTIONS ARE THERE IF I CANNOT MAKE PAYMENTS?

Shafroth said many borrowers could still be eligible to have their loans canceled through a patchwork of programs outside of the Biden administration’s proposed debt relief program.

“If your school closed before you could complete your program, you are eligible for assistance. If your school lied to you or misrepresented what the outcome of what your enrollment would be would mean, you can file a borrower defense request and request that your loan be canceled on that basis,” he explained. “If you have a disability, sometimes you can get your loans discharged based on that.”

Shafroth encourages borrowers to check the Student Aid website to see what their options might be before defaulting.

WHAT HAPPENS IF MY LOANS WERE IN DEFAULT BEFORE MARCH 2020?

Under the Biden administration’s Fresh Start program, borrowers with federal student loans that were delinquent before the break are given an opportunity to catch up.

Borrowers who were in arrears will not be subject to collection processes or wage garnishment until approximately August 2024, or about a year after the payment freeze ends. These borrowers have also been granted permission to reapply for federal student loans in order to complete their studies and earn a degree. Finally, the credit bureaus are now being told that these delinquent loans are current.

That said, borrowers must take action if they want to stay out of default after this one-year forbearance period ends.

To remove your delinquency record, you must contact the Department of Education’s Delinquency Resolution Group, either online, by phone, or by mail, and ask the Group to remove the loans from the delinquency classification through policy Fresh start. In four to six weeks, any record of delinquency will be removed from your credit report, and the loans will be placed with a loan servicer. This will also give you access to payment plans based on your income and Public Service Loan Forgiveness, if applicable to you.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I WAS BEHIND PAYMENTS OR DELINQUENT BEFORE MARCH 2020?

The Fresh Start program also applies to borrowers who were delinquent before the break in payments. Those accounts will be considered current, and borrowers will have the option of enrolling in income-based repayment plans that can reduce bills as low as $0, or request a deferment, creditor forbearance or bankruptcy.

