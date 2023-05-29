The return of Juan Rodríguez and the “game by game” of Talleres

The wait was long. But the return of Juan Rodríguez in Talleres was important. Between the match with Argentinos and the one with Banfield, 10 dates passed in which he recovered from a sprain, from which he also suffered. When he left the team, “JGR” was in a good moment and in his return, he showed that he is still a good timekeeper.

“Just Lucas Suárez had an injury and I had to go on. One prepares for this”, commented Rodríguez, one of Talleres’ first reinforcements for this market. The defender was part of that famous team of 11 injured that Talleres had for several weeks and of which today there is no one because they are all at the end of their respective set-ups.

“Argentines came. We knew that they play very well. They have a lot of mobility. We could bear it and we won an important game. What remained 0, after six games? It is valued. Personally, one works for that. We want to win with an unbeaten fence. Sometimes you can; sometimes, no”, added the former Defense and Justice.

“Herrera had a great game. At times, he saved us. When we need him, he is there. We have to have that security behind. We will go game by game. I hope they lose points. We will have to do our job”, Suárez closed with respect to the illusion of getting closer to the leader River, whom the “T” beat 2-1.