Original Title: Misty Theater’s new work “The Returning Daughter” brings new suspense drama surprises (quote)

Chinese-style suspense winning in the family (theme)

beijing dailyReporter Li Xiazhi

The suspense-themed drama “The Returning Daughter” was launched on iQiyi last week. As another new work of the Misty Theater, the performance of the drama has attracted much attention since its broadcast. After one week of airing, iQiyi’s popularity has exceeded 8800, and Douban scored 8.2 points, which is better than many suspense dramas in recent years. It can be regarded as a beautiful turnaround for the Misty Theater.

“The Back Daughter” is starring Zhang Zifeng, Wang Yanhui, Mei Ting, Li Naiwen, and Ding Jiali and Dai Xu are specially invited to star. It tells the story of Tanling Town in the 1990s. The orphan Chen Youxi took the identity of Li Wenwen, the lost daughter of the Li family. into the seemingly intimate Li family. Different from traditional suspense dramas, this drama does not use cases to trigger events, but directly uses the “clear card” of a counterfeit daughter to uncover the duplicity of the Li family, thus revealing that “everyone has a secret” The truth card.

This method of combining family emotions with suspense reasoning has also appeared in previous suspense dramas, but it often deviates from the focus, paying too much attention to emotional development and ignoring the concentration of suspense. The screenwriter team of the play is the original crew of the previous popular suspense drama “The Hidden Corner”. The main creator revealed that “family + suspense” is the theme limit received by the team. When creating, the focus will always be on the advancement of the suspenseful plot. It is the value and expression carried by the story, but the team hopes that the audience will not be disappointed by the suspense part, ensuring that each episode has multiple suspense nodes to advance, and always maintaining the “hook” writing method.

In the play, Chen Youxi, who strayed into the Li family because she was looking for her childhood friend Xiaoxiu, went deep into the family secrets of the Li family step by step. Focusing on the main storyline of searching for Xiaoxiu, mother Liao Suifang (played by Mei Ting), father Li Chengtian (played by Wang Yanhui) and mother’s lover Wang Chongjiang (played by Li Naiwen) have become the objects of suspicion. When Liao Suifang learned of Chen Youxi’s real identity, she sent Chen Youxi to a mental hospital calmly, and Li’s father also deliberately released the “truth” of Xiaoxiu’s murder in the process, almost “everyone is ruthless” Let the horror value of the play reach its peak. Liao’s mother played by Mei Ting and Li’s father played by Wang Yanhui also surpassed Zhang Dongsheng, the math teacher who pushed people down the mountain in “The Hidden Corner”, and became the new “nightmare characters” of domestic suspense dramas.

In addition to the thrilling suspenseful plot, the play does not simply stay in the plot story with a strong plot, but also gives the characters in the play a certain background of the times. Li Chengtian’s “love brain” originated from personal frustration in the market tide in the 1990s to some extent. Compared with Wang Chongjiang, who was proud of the spring breeze in the marketization trend, Li Chengtian, who was partial and honest, went to the end of his wife and children. And his all-or-nothing is more of the last madness of an honest man. The era atmosphere of the 1990s portrayed in the play is strong and has a strong sense of substitution. “The Returned Daughter” tells not only the tragedy of a personal family, but also the limiting factors of the environment. This makes the show surpass the genre breakthrough of simple family suspense dramas in the past, and allows us to see more possibilities for the development of suspense-themed genres.