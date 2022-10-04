Listen to the audio version of the article

“O proud Christian, miserable lassi, / who, from the sight of the sick mind, / you have engagement in backward steps, / you do not realize that we are worms / born to form the angelic butterfly,

who flies to justice without screens? “. I find no more suitable words than the two wonderful Dante triplets to describe the amazement felt at the sight of the exhibition “Crawly Creatures” at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, until January 15, 2023. Bizarre destiny that of insects, reptiles and amphibians, almost pre – destined since the Aristotelian tripartition to perpetual ignominy, were it not for a scientific and artistic rehabilitation that from 1400 onwards has determined a real metamorphosis, literally transforming the “horrid caterpillars into wonderful butterflies”. Thus recovering to the beauty of creation all that infinite “bestiary”, from the “self-generated” scraps, which the Middle Ages and beyond had relegated to the demonic.

Albrecht Dürer

It was 1505, the rehabilitation of the “crawling outcasts” in industrious advance, when Albrecht Dürer celebrated in one of his drawings the Kite, present in the exhibition from the collections of J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles. Lizards, earthworms, toads and frogs will have their rescue in the years to come. Not to mention insects, moths and flies above all (speaking of flies, the exhibition celebrates them at the opening with a refined miniature by Jacques de Gheyn, Small flywith all their thunderous buzzing in the background), which from deadly demonic symbols – complicit in the research and inventions of lenses and microscope by the Dutch Hans and Zacaria Jannsen first, and Antoni Van Leehuwenoek then – will obtain their just redemption from the biologists.

Maria Sibylla Merian

And as if by magic the demonic bestiary that had so much adorned Gothic spiers and gargoyles, inspired inquisitors and artists, Hieronimus Bosch first of all, will find new life and space in Rachel Ruysch’s floral celebrations, Tree trunk surrounded by Flowers, Butterflies and Animalsfrom 1685, not to mention the drawings from Metamorphosis of Surinamese insects of 1705 by Maria Sibylla Merian, with its real celebration of pupae, larvae and butterflies, coming from the English Royal Collections. And again, the gloomy JMSartory with his Forest Floor Still-life with Skull, Reptiles, Insects and Plants from 1720.

The apothesis on display is reached, however, with the marvelous Micrographia by Robert Hooke of 1665, a true celebration of the symbiosis of art-biology-microscope.

Because the narrative fulcrum of this sublime exhibition is in knowing how to tell a whole world of scientific discoveries and the advancement of biology, hand in hand with the artist’s intuitions. A world that finds in Dutch history and in the host museum, not only inspiration and place of choice, but perhaps the best among the artistic contexts of reference, in a land such as this, of excellent painters, who draw profusely from curious globetrotters merchants cue and inspiration. Their works, able to change the perception of these tiny or crawling beings, from demonic to “Living”.