«The Río Negro Legislature is not going to be a notary of the Executive»

The national deputy of Together for Change (JxC), Aníbal Tortoriello, spoke two days before the provincial elections and assured that JXC had a favorable result in the province, since it managed to add 16 legislators. At the local level, in Cipolletti the results of the election were also convenient since Tortoriello in the gubernatorial election obtained more votes than the elected Alberto Weretilneck. His mayoral candidate, Valeria Lo Cacciato, also obtained good results as she marked a difference of five points with the provincial ruling party and achieved three seats in the Deliberative Council.

Hannibal Tortoriello stated that after the short campaign that the parties had for the reform of the electoral law of the province of Río Negro, the results leave them very satisfied, since Together for Change achieved a vote base of thousands from Río Negro to support them in the national elections in August and October.

Sunday’s results leave us very satisfied. We achieved a vote base of thousands of rio Negros, votes of confidence because unlike other parties and our competitor, clientelism did not exist with us. People voted convinced of our project and our candidates. We are very happy with the results as today, Together for Change has only one legislator in the legislature and Based on the results of Sunday, on December 10 we are going to present 14 and that marks a way of co-governing. From now on, the Río Negro Legislature is not going to be a notary’s office for the Executive, it is going to be a place where there will really be debate, projects that the province so badly needs will be promoted.

Furthermore, the candidate told how he lived the campaign. stated that This is his second at the provincial level; the first allowed him to become a national deputy, in this second experience he was already quite fluent in how to organize logistics.

“I enjoy it, last year I enjoyed it and this year also because being in politics is by vocation, with the sole purpose of seeing how to improve people’s lives. The physical and mental work of course is demanding, I am 64 years old, but I really enjoy being in contact with people. Tour the cities, the southern line and see the courage and spirit with which they work despite the adversities. Touring a very beautiful city like Bariloche with a contrast of international tourism and on the other hand the contrast of humble neighborhoods, high-rise neighborhoods where there are many people who have enormous needs and deficiencies. It is a beautiful experience, and it encourages us to continue working in politics, but in this politics that is synonymous with serving. It has been tiring, on the one hand, but gratifying on the other”.

The analysis of the election in Cipolletti

The national deputy stated that in Cipolletti the election results were excellentbut finally Rodrigo Buteler was elected with a difference of 4 points.

Regarding her candidate, Valeria Lo Cacciato expressed that she won by very little with Buteler. “Taking into account the collectors, the hauling of people, and the tricks that are done in the campaign to add votes, that undoubtedly made the difference and that is why Valeria is not the elected candidate today to the Cipolletti quartermaster. She would have continued and followed the same steps that I took when I was mayor, but hey, it’s God’s will and we accept it. We work cleanly, they were genuine votes. SWe know that our competitor, using patronage, achieved a good flow of conditional votes.”

He explained that thanks to the results They managed to get three councilors into the Deliberative Council. “We are going to continue working for the city, from my position as a deputy I am going to continue working for Río Negro. This election is a basis that allows us to continue working to aspire to the province in 2027 and manage Cipolletti in 2027”.

Tortoriello: if I had been in Cipolletti, it would surely have been a sure result

Tortoriello referred to what would have happened if he was a candidate for mayor in Cipolletti. He said “It would have been very easy to manage Cipolletti if I had been the candidate. The results of votes in favor that I had competing with Weretilneck demonstrated it. LThe people of Cipol appreciate the management we did. It would surely have been a sure result.”

“We see as much more important the result where more than 90,000 people from Rio Negro voted for us in the province with a legitimate project and that is what we consider most important because managing the province has an impact on the life of the Cipoleños and this is the objective we are going for. to keep chasing. Obviously Cipolletti is also included because he has had emergencies for several years of central works that the province has to do. The knowledge of this was a bit the decision to be a candidate for governor and just like Cipolletti are all the cities in the province, and it has not happened for more than 15 years.

Together for Change will have the responsibility of governing the country

On the other hand, he referred to how he prepares for the national elections. He explained that Río Negro renews three seats, “we are going to try to capitalize on two and this will be very valuable for Together for Change. The panorama that we have at the national level also allows us to clearly see that the responsibility of governing the country will fall to JXC. We as a political force will be able to convey all the needs that Río Negro has so that all the works that the Nation can contribute to the province arrive. We are going to be a great team working in symphony with the National Government”.

Listen to the national deputy Anibal Tortoriello in Vos al Aire on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

