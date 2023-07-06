Home » The rise of artificial intelligence: tips for investing in the technology of the future
The rise of artificial intelligence: tips for investing in the technology of the future

The rise of artificial intelligence: tips for investing in the technology of the future

Artificial intelligence is one of the divas of the market since it experienced exponential rises in recent years. For this reason, we bring you the best advice so that you can invest in tomorrow’s technology.

In this context, we communicate with Adrian Morenoa journalist specializing in economics, who spoke about the future of this disruptive technology.

The impact of AI

“There is good news because AI had a pronounced boom during 2023 since it crosses all industries and makes life easier for companies and users”, Moreno shot about this innovation.

“Two specialists assured that artificial intelligence is relevant for developers,” said the interviewee, who later completed: “The improvement so far this year in productivity was 50% and may reach 75% by the end of the year.”

AI investment options

Along the same lines, the journalist said that the best investment recommendation can be given through CEDEARs. “Microsoft is a good investment as Morgan Stanley beat expectations of the company’s valuation,” he explained.

“Microsoft intensified its investments in AI last year, which brings spectacular benefits,” explained the interviewee. “This also allows us to dollarize our portfolios”, supplemented. Finally, Moreno said that “we must recognize the investment opportunity in this sector.”

