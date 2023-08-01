The Rise of Young Audiences: Why ‘New Dragon Inn’ Yue Opera is Attracting a New Generation

Title: Environmental-style Yue Opera “New Dragon Inn” Captivates Young Audience in Hangzhou

Date: August X, 20XX

The Yue opera “New Dragon Inn” has taken Hangzhou by storm since its opening in August, with all shows being sold out. Surprisingly, the majority of the audience consists of young people, raising questions about their keen interest in this traditional art form.

The play, directed by Mao Weitao in collaboration with the Shanghai-based “One Good Show” team, is an adaptation of the popular martial arts movie of the same name. Showcasing the impressive skills of its villain, played by renowned martial artist Hu Bing, the opera has left the audience in awe.

This environmental-style Yue opera has become a sensation among the youth in Hangzhou, throughout the months leading up to its opening. It has gained significant popularity on social platforms such as Douban and Xiaohongshu, with Damai awarding it a remarkable score of 9.8.

A representative from the Butterfly Theater, where “New Dragon Inn” is being performed, revealed that all performances in August were sold out, with a staggering 70% of the audience being non-traditional Yue opera enthusiasts, predominantly young people. This shift is unprecedented in the history of Yue opera.

The increasing interest of the youth in live theater has transformed going to the theater from an old-fashioned activity into a way of life. In recent years, Hangzhou’s performing arts market has experienced a vibrant surge, attracting young audiences to immersive theaters and variable theaters, creating a thriving theater culture.

One of the factors that contribute to the popularity of “New Dragon Inn” is the integration of the audience into the play itself. This immersive experience enhances the audience’s engagement, giving them an opportunity to become a part of the story. The groundbreaking immersive drama, “Polar Night,” presented by the Big Box Theater Troupe, set the trend in Hangzhou. In this drama, there are no audience seats, and attendees actively participate in the unfolding events.

Xiao Ou, a passionate theater enthusiast, described her experience in an immersive drama: “In an immersive drama, you are both an audience and a person in the play.” Xiao Ou shared her impromptu interaction with the leading actor and how it transformed the storyline, leaving the audience amazed.

“New Dragon Inn” has reimagined traditional Yue opera by incorporating impromptu interactions and creating an immersive environment. The play is set in a “black shop” within an antique inn, allowing the audience to experience the story firsthand alongside the actors.

To enhance audience immersion, one scene features General Qianhu, portrayed by model Hu Bing, interacting with members of the audience. The audience is invited to participate by relaying a military message during the performance. These unexpected interactions and surprises throughout the play have captivated the audience.

The success of “New Dragon Inn” in attracting a young audience reflects the growing appreciation for traditional art forms among the youth of Hangzhou. This evolving theater culture signifies a broader shift in society’s perception of live performances as a vibrant and engaging form of entertainment.

With its groundbreaking approach and creative integration of the audience into the play, “New Dragon Inn” has not only revitalized Yue opera but also introduced a new generation to the beauty and excitement of traditional Chinese theater.

As the curtain closes on “New Dragon Inn,” Hangzhou’s theater scene continues to thrive, promising more innovative productions that will captivate and inspire audiences of all ages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

