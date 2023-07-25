The Rise of Young Talent: Local Opera’s Influence on Performing Arts Inheritance and Development

Title: Celebrating the Talents of Young Actors in National Local Opera Essence Exhibition

Subtitle: Promoting Prosperity and Development of Opera with Youthful Spirit

The essence of local operas across the country showcases the talents of performing arts inheritance: Promoting the prosperity and development of opera in the new era with the attitude of youth.

In the recently concluded 2022 National Local Opera Essence Exhibition, hosted by the Art Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 15 exceptional young actors were recognized for their outstanding performances. These actors stood out among the 59 leading actors from 48 plays participating in the exhibition and were awarded the prestigious title of “2022 National Local Opera Essence Exhibition Performing Arts Inheritance Talent.”

The past six months have been remarkable for these talented individuals, as they have dedicated themselves to learning and perfecting their craft. Dong Xiaoyun, an exceptional young actor from the Bangzi and Playboy Opera Protection and Learning Center in Datong City, Shanxi Province, seized the opportunity of winning the award to study at the 41st Yongding River Intangible Cultural Heritage Research Class in Beijing. During his time there, he focused on improving his professional level and artistic aesthetics by learning traditional Chinese opera techniques.

Sun Zishan, from the Zhejiang Wu Opera Art Research Institute, used the past six months to learn diverse repertoires and refine his acting skills. Sun expressed his confidence and growth, particularly after playing challenging roles like Lin Chong in “Hujiazhuang” and Yu Jin in “Heroic Spring and Autumn.”

Shi Zhihong, from the Hubei Yue Diao Immortal Flower Drum Opera Art Protection and Inheritance Center, received meticulous training from Peking Opera artist Mr. Cheng Heping. Shi now showcases the stunning skill of “turning over the clouds” from the top of two tables.

Participation in the 31st Plum Blossom Awards for Chinese Drama in Guangzhou was a testament to the dedication and progress of Hao Shichao, an outstanding young actor from Hebei Bangzi Theater Performing Arts Co. Ltd. Hao stated that this achievement reflected his growth and improvement over the past six months.

Wang Haoshuang, from the Zhejiang Shao Opera Art Research Institute, has taken on the role of daily rehearsal and stage supervisor in the troupe. This opportunity offers him a comprehensive understanding of stage performance beyond his acting skills.

The performance stage has been the testing ground for these talented individuals’ devotion and growth. Liang Jing from Linfen City, Shanxi Province, experienced an eventful period, participating in several performances, including the “Shengshi Pear Garden – Spring Festival Drama Concert in the New Year 2023” and the Second Yellow River Basin Opera Performance Season. Liang’s commitment to continuous improvement and self-growth has been unwavering.

Tang Xiliang, from the Shaanxi Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera, focused on traditional operas such as “Killing the Temple,” “Pulling the Rice,” and “The Orphan of Zhao.” Through rehearsals and performances, Tang sharpened his skills and gained valuable experience, making it easier for him to connect with the audience.

Wang Pei, a remarkable young actor from the Drama Theater of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, made his mark with more than 10 performances of the Gui opera “Out of the Box with a Stick.” Wang’s relentless hard work and determination have showcased the vigor and strength of the younger generation in the field of opera.

Tang Xiaofeng, from the Ji Opera Troupe of the Jilin Provincial Opera Theater, explored new grounds in the rehearsal of the original modern drama “Snow Changbai Mountain.” Tang emphasized the need for actors to be versatile and adapt to different roles, contributing to their overall growth and development.

Su Linxuan, from the Guangdong Cantonese Theater, dedicated the past two months to rehearsing neoclassical Cantonese operas. Through seeking guidance from teachers and rigorous practice, Su improved his body skills and deepened his understanding of opera inheritance.

Integrity and innovation are vital for the development of opera inheritance. Wang Ziyu, a third-generation descendant of the Xi Opera “Bin Bin Tune,” understands that diligent efforts over the years are crucial for honing performance skills. Wang remains committed to studying, learning from others, and contributing to the prosperity and development of Xiju art.

Xing Na, from the Shanghai Huai Opera Troupe, aims to pass on the legacy of her teacher, Xia Wenyan, by promoting the Huai opera “Pipa Shou” and other works such as “The Female Trial” and “The Blue Bridge Meeting.” Xing’s passion for preserving and sharing the art of Huai opera continues to motivate her.

Hu Hongbo, an outstanding young actor of the Henan Yue Diao Art Protection and Inheritance Center, takes pride in being a Yue Diao inheritor. He believes it is his responsibility to research, train, and carry forward Yue Diao art, contributing to its development and innovative transformation.

The exceptional talents showcased by these young actors have not only demonstrated their individual growth but have also contributed to the overall prosperity and development of local opera across the country. With their dedication, integrity, and innovative spirits, they are ensuring the inheritance and continued evolution of this significant aspect of Chinese traditional culture.