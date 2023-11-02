The Rise, Release, and Redemption of LA Knight: From WWE Firing to SmackDown Main Event

LA Knight Set to Headline WWE Crown Jewel 2023 with Roman Reigns

LA Knight, one of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry, is set to headline WWE Crown Jewel 2023 alongside Roman Reigns this Saturday. However, fans may be surprised to learn that Knight was once released from the company.

Last year, Knight, formerly known as Max Dupri, was a part of Maximum Male Models. Many fans believed that he would never be able to rise through the ranks to reach the main event. However, he returned to his original character and became a superstar. The reason for his release in 2014 was not due to a lack of talent, but rather a perception problem.

During an interview, Knight revealed that he was fired because he was perceived as “just an asshole.” He explained that he clashed with the head coach at the time and refused to back down. Despite his talent, the company decided to let him go.

Despite his departure from WWE, Knight’s career has thrived. He is now a main event superstar on WWE SmackDown, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

After his release, WWE made multiple attempts to bring Knight back to the company. However, he turned down their offers. Knight recently shared that the problem was financial. He was making more money elsewhere and the offers from WWE were for much less. Despite the lower pay, he chose to stay where he was because he believed the ceiling for success was higher in his current position.

Despite his setbacks and financial struggles in his early 20s, Knight has proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling industry. His journey from being released by WWE to headlining major events is a testament to his determination and talent.

As fans eagerly await Crown Jewel 2023, all eyes will be on LA Knight and Roman Reigns as they take center stage.

