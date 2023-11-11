The Rising Cases of Thyroid Cancer in Young People: Why Is It Targeting More Girls?

Thyroid cancer is on the rise and affecting young people, particularly young women. A recent case in Hangzhou, China, highlighted the concerning trend as a 16-year-old high school student was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The teenager, identified as Xiaohui, initially went to the hospital for a regular check-up due to previous medical issues, including high blood sugar and uric acid. However, during the examination, doctors noticed that the right side of Xiaohui’s neck was abnormally enlarged. Subsequent tests revealed multiple thyroid nodules, with one significantly larger nodule on the right side, which raised concerns about the possibility of a malignant tumor.

As a result, Xiaohui underwent a “total thyroidectomy” to remove the affected gland and avoid the risk of further complications. Fortunately, she was successfully transferred from the intensive care unit to the general ward after the surgery and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Thyroid cancer has been increasingly affecting young people, particularly women, in China. According to data from the “Journal of the National Cancer Center,” the incidence of thyroid cancer in China has increased 20 times between 2000 and 2016. The incidence rate in female patients is three times that of male patients, with thyroid cancer ranking as the second most common type of cancer and the leading cancer among women in Zhejiang Province.

Medical experts attribute the higher prevalence of thyroid cancer in women to factors such as the menstrual cycle, age at menarche, age at menopause, number of pregnancies, induced abortion, and menopause. Estrogen, a potent growth factor for benign and malignant cells in the thyroid gland, is believed to be the primary reason for the gender difference in the prevalence of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer.

The increasing incidence of thyroid cancer among young people, particularly women, underscores the importance of raising awareness about preventative measures and the need for regular screenings for early detection. While Xiaohui’s case has a positive outcome, her experience serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive healthcare and the need for further research to understand and address the rising prevalence of thyroid cancer among young individuals.

