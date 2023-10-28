The Rising Influence of TV Drama Music: From Soundtracks to Sensation

“News Article: TV Drama Music Industry Gains Recognition at Beijing Forum”

by Han Xuan, broadcast journalist

BEIJING – Recently, the TV Drama Music Industry Research Forum was held in Beijing as part of the 2023 China·Beijing TV Drama Festival. Hosted by the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau and co-organized by the Capital Radio and Television Program Production Industry Association and Music Weekly, this forum marks a significant milestone for TV drama music. It has gained recognition as an emerging industry and has garnered attention from both professionals and audiences alike.

Zhang Hongguang, a renowned composer and president of the China Film Music Academy, shared his insights during the forum. He emphasized that the life cycle of music extends beyond the TV series itself. Traditionally, composers have been seen as “soundtrackers” rather than serious musicians. However, Zhang debunked this perception, stating that composing music for film and television dramas has become a distinct profession and should be acknowledged as such. In the 1980s and 1990s, the relationship between TV dramas and music emerged, but it was not until the 21st century that the division of labor in the industry became more defined. The rise of music streaming platforms has further accelerated the exposure and popularity of original soundtracks, allowing TV drama music to flourish.

Yang Qihu, vice president of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, highlighted the impact of TV series theme songs on music streaming platforms. He cited the example of the hit drama “Human World,” whose theme song experienced a surge in popularity after each episode aired. This demonstrates that a good TV series theme song can transcend the show itself and have a lasting impact on music streaming statistics. The life cycle of TV drama music surpasses that of the TV series, indicating its independent value in the industry.

Wang Liguang, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the Global Music Education Alliance, emphasized that music is not merely an addition to film and television but a multiplication. It enhances the overall philosophy and suggestiveness of the visual medium. Zhang Ting, a renowned screenwriter and director, concurred with this sentiment and praised composer Fang Qingqing for his ability to elevate his works through music. Zhang emphasized that good music serves as a catalyst for emotions within a play, rather than being subservient to the visuals.

During the forum, concerns were raised about the use of “canned music” in contemporary film and television productions. “Canned music” refers to pre-existing tracks used as background or series music instead of creating new compositions. Zhang Hongguang pointed out that film and television music should have a continuous theme, while “canned music” lacks this essential aspect. Fang Qingqing echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for fresh and soulful music to create optimal audio-visual effects. However, practitioners understand that the use of “canned music” often stems from cost considerations.

The TV Drama Music Industry Research Forum has brought attention to the evolving landscape of TV drama music. This niche category is receiving the recognition it deserves as an integral part of the storytelling process and a separate industry within the music world. The forum’s participants expressed hope that future productions will continue to prioritize creating original compositions to enhance the audience’s viewing experience.

Share this: Facebook

X

