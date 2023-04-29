THE RITE | THE WALTZ – mica

On Monday, May 1st, the second concert of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz’s own Musikverein series in the 2022.23 season will take place.

We ask you to dance! Stravinsky’s “Le sacre du printemps” and “La Valse” by Ravel were written within a few years at the beginning of the 20th century and not only mark their position as key works in music history, but also a turning point that one could confidently describe as a dance on the volcano .

The concert afternoon also features Johannes Berauer’s concerto for violin, world percussion and orchestra “NoWhere NowHere”, a Vienna premiere (the world premiere will take place on April 30 in the Brucknerhaus Linz). Born in Upper Austria, he has made a name for himself both nationally and internationally with his compositions and has, among other things, won the Upper Austrian State Culture Prize for music. The violinist Thomas Gould and the percussionist Bernhard Schimpelsberger act as soloists.

Maurice Ravel (1875–1937): „The Waltz. Choreographic Poem for Orchestra“, M. 72 (1919–20)

Johannes Berauer (*1979): “NoWhere NowHere” concerto for violin, world percussion and orchestra (2020) [UA]

Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971): “Le sacre du printemps. Tableaux de la Russie païenne en deux parties (1910-1913)

Bruckner Orchestra Linz

Thomas Gould // violin

Bernhard Schimpelsberger // percussion

Markus Poschner // Conductor

