Directed by DapengMovie “Keep You Safe”Recently, the national roadshow of “Spreading Rumors with One Mouth, Dispelling Rumors and Losing Legs” was launched, and the first stop arrived in Harbin. Victoria Song appeared and interacted after the screening, she was in excellent condition, her tenderness was evident. Sincerely interact with fans at zero distance, communicate sincerely with fans, and sincerely share creative feelings.













Song QianAt the road show, I also shared my views on the role of Han Lu, “She is a warm, kind and strong girl. Although she has endured hardships, she is still willing to bring kindness to others.”

Song Qian said that just like Han Lu has Brother Pingan, everyone must have someone who can bring them warmth. I hope everyone has that Brother Pingan or Sister Pingan by my side, and I also hope that the audience can feel the world after watching the film. There is true love.













At the road show of the movie “Keep You Safe”, many old fans of Victoria Song confessed to her, expressing their love and support for Victoria Song for a long time. You are safe, healthy, happy, and happy forever; I also wish the movie “Keep You Safe” a big hit at the box office.” A male viewer said frankly, “My wife has liked Song Qian for more than ten years, and today I made a special trip to accompany my wife to watch Song Qian live.” Faced with everyone’s confession, Song Qian expressed her gratitude for everyone’s love and hoped to support “Keep You Safe”.

The movie “Keep You Safe” will be released nationwide on March 10will be screened on March 4th and 5th, and I look forward to everyone walking into the cinema and feeling more true love with Song Qian.



