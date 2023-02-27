Home Entertainment The road show of the movie “Keep You Safe” opens in Harbin Station to feel the true love in the world_TOM Entertainment
Entertainment

The road show of the movie “Keep You Safe” opens in Harbin Station to feel the true love in the world_TOM Entertainment

by admin
The road show of the movie “Keep You Safe” opens in Harbin Station to feel the true love in the world_TOM Entertainment

Directed by DapengMovie “Keep You Safe”Recently, the national roadshow of “Spreading Rumors with One Mouth, Dispelling Rumors and Losing Legs” was launched, and the first stop arrived in Harbin. Victoria Song appeared and interacted after the screening, she was in excellent condition, her tenderness was evident. Sincerely interact with fans at zero distance, communicate sincerely with fans, and sincerely share creative feelings.




The road show of the movie


The road show of the movie

Song QianAt the road show, I also shared my views on the role of Han Lu, “She is a warm, kind and strong girl. Although she has endured hardships, she is still willing to bring kindness to others.”

Song Qian said that just like Han Lu has Brother Pingan, everyone must have someone who can bring them warmth. I hope everyone has that Brother Pingan or Sister Pingan by my side, and I also hope that the audience can feel the world after watching the film. There is true love.


The road show of the movie


The road show of the movie


The road show of the movie

At the road show of the movie “Keep You Safe”, many old fans of Victoria Song confessed to her, expressing their love and support for Victoria Song for a long time. You are safe, healthy, happy, and happy forever; I also wish the movie “Keep You Safe” a big hit at the box office.” A male viewer said frankly, “My wife has liked Song Qian for more than ten years, and today I made a special trip to accompany my wife to watch Song Qian live.” Faced with everyone’s confession, Song Qian expressed her gratitude for everyone’s love and hoped to support “Keep You Safe”.

See also  UNIQLO x Marni 2022 autumn and winter joint series officially debut

The movie “Keep You Safe” will be released nationwide on March 10will be screened on March 4th and 5th, and I look forward to everyone walking into the cinema and feeling more true love with Song Qian.


You may also like

Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, the resignation of Pereira. Investigated...

A woman bought a brand-name bag for 20,000...

A post-apocalyptic Anthropocene

Sun Li posted a post praising her younger...

Ariel Lin held a fan meeting “Brother Big...

That’s why we need another chance to cut...

Cai Xukun’s overwhelming overseas popularity was once again...

The post-apocalyptic Anthropocene (A post-apocalyptic Anthropocene)_TOM News

Moncler Genius, evolution looks beyond fashion and conquers...

Supreme x Nike New Air Bakin Joint Basketball...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy