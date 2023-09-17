Home » The Rock’s Epic Return to WWE Leaves Fans in Awe
The Rock’s Epic Return to WWE Leaves Fans in Awe

The Rock’s Epic Return to WWE Leaves Fans in Awe

Legendary wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made an incredible return to WWE on Friday Night Smackdown, leaving thousands of fans in awe at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, who greeted him with a deafening ovation as his signature music played.

The Rock made an unexpected return during an exciting segment in which he appeared as a special guest of Pat McAfee, who was also returning to action after an injury. Together they confronted Austin Theory, who had previously mocked McAfee.

Theory tried to belittle ‘The Great One’ with provocative words, until the legendary wrestler’s patience reached its limit and he attacked his rival, whom he finished off with his famous move, the ‘People’s Elbow’, which unleashed the madness of fans.

The surprise and excitement of seeing The Rock back in the WWE ring lit up the night on Smackdown and left fans eager for future performances from the American wrestling icon.

In addition to the exciting return of The Rock, the show also featured an exciting match between AJ Styles and Finn Bálor.

From the start, both fighters demonstrated their ability in the ring with a series of shocking moves, but it was Finn Bálor who managed to maintain control. Despite Damian and Dominik’s efforts to intervene, the referee immediately ejected them from the ring.

Where there was interference was with the arrival of Jimmy Uso, who ran to the ring to distract AJ Styles. That’s when Finn took the opportunity to perform a quick ‘Roll-Up’ on Styles and secured the victory with a count of three.

The night was filled with thrilling moments, showcasing the talent and excitement that WWE brings to its fans.

