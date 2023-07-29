The Role of Family Ethics in Chinese Films: Exploring the “Disease Narrative”

Title: The Role of Family Ethics in Chinese Films’ “Disease Narrative”

Author: Marne title page

In recent years, Chinese films have increasingly presented “disease” as a narrative element, playing a crucial role in dramatic turning points and plot development. Audiences have shown a keen interest in the living conditions of the sick characters, their attitudes towards their illness, and the dynamics among family members. While seeking a return to traditional Chinese ethics, viewers also hope to find a fresh and reasonable structure of family ethics through movies.

The family space, as the birthplace of individual morality, holds immense influence on human growth. The subtle moral education within the family determines whether an individual’s ethical values align with societal norms. The virtues of benevolence, righteousness, propriety, wisdom, faith, respect, benefit, leniency, trustworthiness, and sensitivity in social ethics find their roots within the family. Family ethics, therefore, form the cornerstone of moral education.

In Chinese movies, the portrayal of family relationships becomes essential for audience empathy in the “disease narrative.” Diseases alone lack a strong sense of familiarity for healthy individuals, and without empathy, the generation of moral self-discipline becomes elusive. Consequently, the film fails to engage the audience’s aesthetic and ethical perceptions. Only by placing the disease within the realm of the family space can the audience resonate emotionally.

Aesthetic ethics is a universal ethical law rooted in moral self-discipline through art. It stands as one of the fundamental bases for the existence of humanity and serves as an aesthetic criticism theory derived from the essential nature of human beings.

The family serves as the core unit of society and the fundamental space for individuals to thrive. Of the five Chinese ethical relationships—monarch and subject, father and son, brothers, husband and wife, and friends—three are inherent to the family. This highlights the significance of family ethics in traditional Chinese society. The ethical relationships between parents and children are consistently portrayed in films dealing with serious illnesses that befall a family, such as “Send You A Little Red Flower,” “Everything About My Mom,” and many others. These films depict the ethical attitudes of parents and children while exploring the reconciliation, bridging, and elevation of family relationships through the care of family ethics.

Similarly, films focusing on the ethical relationship between husband and wife, such as “Only Yun Knows” and “When a Man is in Love,” delve into loyal love, support, and mutual respect in the face of a partner’s illness. By conveying the significance of family ethics between couples, these films generate an understanding of the intricate details of caring for one another.

However, films that explore the ethical relationship between siblings remain relatively scarce. “Miracle: Stupid Children” stands as one of the rare examples, emphasizing growth, mutual assistance, and love as the core motifs of ethical relationships. Through the three primary ethical relationships within family dynamics, Chinese movies portray the occurrence, diagnosis, treatment, and even death of a disease, instigating individual reflections on family ethics within the audience. The process of empathy allows for the generation and transformation of moral self-discipline.

By focusing on the theme of “disease” in film narratives, Chinese cinema not only reflects social reality but also presents the behavior of family members who refuse to abandon or give up on one another. This portrayal allows the audience to establish positive ethical guidance and project their own experiences of love and support within their families onto the screen. For instance, “Send You A Little Red Flower” encapsulates the struggles of Wei Yihang’s family, serving as an epitome of millions of families in China. The film’s depiction of a father going through a mid-life crisis, a mother entering menopause, and their warm yet slightly dilapidated home creates a sense of familiarity and empathy within the audience.

Furthermore, diseases, as physiological symptoms, indirectly shed light on the challenges contemporary individuals face and reflect their attitudes towards suffering. Through the “disease narrative,” films urge the audience to pay closer attention to the plight of those dealing with illness. The traditional virtues of kindness, filial piety, kindness, brotherhood, and respect embedded in family ethics represent spiritual medicine for healing the soul.

It is worth noting that Chinese films cannot solely rely on presenting heartwarming moments within families to captivate and move the audience. By increasing the expressive features of realism and adopting family ethics as the basis of ethical value-oriented creation, Chinese cinema can push its creative boundaries further.

In conclusion, family ethics play a pivotal role in Chinese films’ “disease narrative.” By exploring the ethical relationships within families, these films evoke empathy and provoke meaningful reflections on moral self-discipline. Family dynamics, coupled with the living conditions of individuals suffering from disease, provide audiences with a rich aesthetic and ethical perception. Through the lens of family ethics, Chinese films offer not only emotional connections but also a deeper understanding of the complexities and moral transformations that arise when faced with illness.

Source: Guangming.com Literary Criticism Channel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

