As soon as the golden wind and jade dew meet, they will win but there are countless people in the world. It’s the annual Qixi Festival, and the budding love that is usually hidden in the heart is better to bloom. As the Qixi Festival is approaching, the town of Florence invites you to create romance together, and major brands have started Qixi Festival ritual activities. Come and see if there is any one that makes your heart flutter.

“Package” you are satisfied with you not only day and night

Not only Tanabata, but also morning and evening. The sweet and greasy atmosphere of COACH is in place. The love shoulder bag has a soft ivory white design, embellished with playful peach hearts, and the back is instantly full of vitality. The love tote bag continues the classic and retro style, showing a simple and elegant atmosphere, which can be easily handled in various occasions.





Michael Kors is a “pink” in the power circle. The vibrant pink is eye-catching, and the tough model can also satisfy your girly heart. Cool girls who are immune to red can also find their own black “humor” in Michael Kors, black and gray small bags You can still go out on the street coolly, and the combination of black and gray will never go out of style. In the summer night breeze in August, do you find the one that contains the “bag” to be placed, and discover your own exclusive color, in order to create a heart-warming style.





Yingying’s love makes you “clothing”

When gentle words of love are whispered in my ears, when firm vows sprout in my heart, choose a suitable dress for the TA who loves, and tell TA that in addition to missing you, she can also put on beautiful clothes for you to resist the wind and rain. Beijing-Tianjin Florence Town EP-outlet mid-length high-waist A-line dress, sleeves are designed with black and white polka dots, a long black dress shows feminine elegance, and four white buttons on the chest are eye-catching. Bold stitching design, Aiben is not limited to the frame. The LILY V-neck dress is designed with color-blocking love. The romantic tea break group has its own gentle temperament. The red and white color-blocking heart shape is elegant and outstanding without losing the feeling of a young girl.





She is a lover, and so is he. He who accompanies us is also a harbor for our souls. Although there are no roses, we can still send your exclusive thoughts. This season, Biyin Lefen Store in Florence, Guangfo, and the Forbidden City jointly launched a national style T-shirt. The design is inspired by the magnificent caisson of the Forbidden City, and takes the value concept of “the sky is round and the place” to perfectly combine classical elements with modern trends. Clothes are the language, and it can be regarded as an ingenious gift. The golf series uses global technology fabrics, the polo neckline is more stylish and professional, and the matching of couples clothes makes love show off.





The town of Florence presents Chinese Valentine’s Day gifts

Florence Town invites you to the Chinese Valentine’s Day and presents a special gift for members. From July 23rd to August 4th, 10,000 points will be exchanged for 100 yuan gift certificate, 15,000 points Redeemable for a $150 gift certificate. From July 23rd to August 31st, members can enjoy 3 times the points for any consumption (some stores do not participate, and the details of the event are subject to each town).





Love is one of the most beautiful emotions in the world. Some people are ashamed to express love, some people are afraid to express love, and some people are brave to express love. It’s all romantic about you. Qixi Festival is approaching, what you want to say, what you want to give, tell the ta in your heart aloud!



