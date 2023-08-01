The room fragrance market is running fast

Listen to the audio version of the article

The global market for home loudspeakers is running fast: by 2030 it will reach a value of 4 billion dollars with an annual growth rate of 5.5%: this is revealed by a Grand View Research report which shows how the sector has suffered, in recent years , significant growth and transformation with a steady increase in consumer interest in the therapeutic benefits of fragrances within homes, offices, hotels, hospitals, banks, automobiles and retail outlets. Without forgetting the impact of technology thanks to increasingly smart speakers.

North America (USA and Canada) is the area with the largest market share with over 35% in 2022 but Asia Pacific, which includes countries such as China, India and Japan, is the area with the best development potential with a growth rate of 7% by 2030. Aroma diffusers represent the largest market share, thanks to their convenience, safety and the wide choice of fragrances. Furthermore, they offer long-lasting fragrances, require minimal maintenance and are also attractive objects of furniture and design.

But what are the main drivers behind the development of the home diffuser market? First of all there is certainly the ability of different perfumes to improve mood, reduce stress and increase sales, creating a relaxing and relaxing atmosphere, thus managing to attract consumers who prioritize well-being and transform an environment by stimulate the sense of smell and immediately perceive a feeling of luxury and style, regardless of the fragrance used.

Nor should we forget the impact of innovation that is revolutionizing the loudspeaker sector thanks to the development of intelligent, smart and connected devices and products that can also be controlled remotely via app and play a crucial role in attracting customers and maintain the edge over the competition. Technology is revolutionizing the fragrance diffuser industry with smart diffusers, advanced diffusion methods, scent customization, connected ecosystems and advanced safety features. Smart diffusers can be controlled remotely, while advanced diffusion methods ensure efficient and consistent fragrance dispersion. Scent customization platforms allow users to create personalized fragrances, while connected ecosystems integrate diffusers into smart home systems. Enhanced safety features ensure safe operation.

Technology also offers consumers the possibility of creating ad hoc fragrances: «Consumers are looking for personalized sensory experiences capable of satisfying individual preferences, tastes and lifestyles – declares Guido Sperzaga, CEO of Aroma 24/7 Italy, brand of fragrances for environments and diffusion systems -. A trend that pushes the big brands active on the market to create and offer companies, points of sale and individuals options for creating customizable fragrance blends that have the ability to make their own environment unique and enveloping, right from the moment they are opens the front door. In fact, the diffusion of a characteristic perfume generates a strong bond with customers and helps to create unforgettable memories and sophisticated settings even within domestic premises which make them even more loyal to the brand».

