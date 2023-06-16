The Rotary Clubs in the field for road safety for children

ROME – Road safety also passes through Tivoli. The municipality on the outskirts of Rome hosted the second edition of the event “This is my road” promoted by the Rotary Club “Roma Giulio Cesare” and other associations. The project, created to help children discover road safety, saw the support of “Il Parco Scuola del Traffici Itinerante” which transformed the square into an equipped area of ​​about 5,000 square meters with signs, traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, roundabouts, where 230 children from 3 to 12 years of age had an active road safety education experience on minicars.

The playful approach allowed the children to learn basic safety rules such as not crossing the road alone and at a red light, always looking in both directions before crossing, walking on the sidewalk and never on the road. Furthermore, during the event the winners of the second edition of the Rotarian contest “This is my road” were awarded, in which young people participated through a selection call to make videos, Reel or Tik Tok on the topic of road safety in the 14 to 19 age group.

The contest was presented during meetings in the institutes thanks to the support of the local Police, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Civil Protection. The “This is my street” project was the result of extensive collaboration between the participating Rotary Clubs (Rome Giulio Cesare, Tivoli, Rome Circus Maximus, Rome Cristoforo Colombo, Rome Innovazione, Rome Pantheon, Rotaract Tivoli and Interact Rome Giulio Cesare), Red Cross, Traffic Police, Civil Protection, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

“Based on Istat data, in Italy road accidents are overall the leading cause of death for young people aged 15 to 24 and of these, over 6,500 are caused each year by alcohol and drugs – underlined Simone Orrù, president of Rotary Club Roma Giulio Cesare – It is therefore necessary to act from an early age to effectively transmit the culture of road safety. We are happy that, as happened last year, the event saw a large participation of children and families and we thank the public and private partners involved for their precious collaboration”. (Maurilio Rigo)