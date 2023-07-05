Home » the round of 16 crosses of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana are raffled
the round of 16 crosses of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana are raffled

the round of 16 crosses of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana are raffled

With several Argentine teams in competition, Conmebol has already started the draw on round of 16 crosses for the Copa Sudamericana and the Libertadores which will be from August.

In the Libertadores, the first of the group will meet the second. Mouth and Racing ended up as leaders while River and Argentine Juniors seconds passed.

the hype one is completed with Internacional (Brazil), Palmeiras (Brazil), Fluminense (Brazil), Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), Atlético Paranaense (Brazil) and Olimpia (Paraguay).

in the twoMeanwhile, there are also: Flamengo (Brazil), Nacional (Uruguay), Bolívar (Bolivia), Deportivo Pereira (Colombia), Atlético Mineiro (Brazil) and Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

*News in development


