The ruling party obtained the votes to turn the Profits reform into law

The Senate debates this Thursday the project to eliminate the fourth category of Income Tax which reached salaries of more than 700 thousand pesos, for which the ruling party gathered the necessary votes to turn it into law.

The debate got underway around 7:00 p.m., after the session first discussed the documents of 33 judges, including that of Ana Maria Figueroawhose list was voted on separately and the ruling party managed to approve its continuity after a vote that ended tied in 35 votes for and against and Claudia Ledesma Abdala broke the tie.

The Profit measure, which is rejected by Together for Change, was already approved last week in Deputies and is promoted by the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, Sergio Massain the middle of the electoral campaign.

The Frente de Todos interblock has 31 members and is expected to have the support of the four peronists dissidents that make up the Federal Unity bloc, aligned with the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti. In Deputies, this bloc voted divided, since Florencio Randazzo rejected the reduction of Profits.

Special public session of the Senate of the Nation, to discuss the draft laws that modify the Income Tax and the Rental Law and the agreements for the appointment of 33 officials in the Judicial Branch. Photos: NA

As already happened in the lower house, the JxC senators emphasized that the initiative is “electoralist” and will deepen the imbalance of public accounts.

In this way, the JxC senator for San Luis Gabriela González Riollo spoke at the beginning of the debate, who described the measure as “electoralist and opportunist” because “Deepens Argentina’s fiscal deficit”.

The pro-government senator Gerardo Montenegro (Santiago del Estero) anticipated his vote in favor, highlighting that salary is not profit and considering that “this tax is unfair”, while asking: “Stop treating Massa as a liar”.

“We already know that salary is not profit, but where does the money come from? I ask for responsibility in these issues. Where is the compensatory fund for this measure,” JxC senator Ignacio Torres (Chubut) asked in turn.

As happened last week in Deputies, The representatives of the CGT and the two CTA were in the Senate this Thursday to follow the session and celebrate when the measure is voted affirmatively.

The Income Tax reform bill aims to ensure that the changes can be implemented from 2024 and, among other issues, seeks the elimination of the fourth category of the tax and the creation, in its replacement, of a scheduled tax that establishes the payment of the tax only for incomes greater than 15 minimum monthly salarieswhich today represents more than $1,770,000, but would reach $2,000,000 with the adjustment that will be discussed next week at the Salary Council meeting.

This new tax will have a progressive rate on the surplus, ranging from 27% to 35%, and that It will be updated with the value of the minimum wage twice a year.

Thus, only 88,000 taxpayers will pay Profits, less than 1% of total salaries, retirements and pensions, according to official calculations.

The project does not include highly responsible positions in companies, such as directors of public limited companies, CEOs, managers and assistant managers. Pensions for privilege and political officials are also excluded.

For employees in a dependency relationship, retirees and pensioners who live in the provinces of La Pampa, Río Negro, Chubut, Neuquén, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Fuego and the Buenos Aires district of Patagones, there will be special treatment.

Developing…

