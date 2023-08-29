The ruling party stopped the opinion in the Senate and stretches the debate in search of making changes

The rental law entered a crossroads in the Senate. In a plenary of commissions with strong crosses, Together for Change asked to move forward with the project approved last week in the Chamber of Deputies, but the Frente de Todos opposed it and will convene a new meeting with the participation of the affected actors, while seeks internal consensus to promote changes.

The discussion began this Tuesday in the General Legislation and Budget and Finance commissions, where the main opposition demanded “speed” in the treatment, after listening to representatives of the real estate sector who warned that the rental market has been “paralyzed” since the The lower house approved the initiative.

That text establishes two-year contracts instead of three; adjustments that may be made between four and twelve months (currently they are annual); and an update mechanism to be agreed between the parties based on one or a combination of official indices.

Despite the fact that in Together for Change there are doubts about these changes, the legislators rallied behind the claim of the real estate cameras. “We have to give it the maximum speed and give the possible solution. Both owners and tenants need certainty”, stated the radical Víctor Zimmermann.

In the same sense, Guadalupe Tagliaferri (PRO) expressed himself, with chicana included. “We cannot continue to prolong the anguish of eight million Argentines any longer. You (the ruling party) are specialists in dealing with issues in two minutes”.

But the Frente de Todos, which in Deputies voted against, remained firm in its position. “This law does not come out like this”, is the only agreement that there is, for now, in the official bench, where there are already proposals for changes presented by the camporista Anabel Fernández Sagasti and the missionary Maurice Closs.

“At no time did we say that the issue was not urgent, but we have different views regarding the content of the half sanction. We do not agree and it was reflected in the vote”, explained Sagasti. Her partner Juliana Di Tullio agreed that this project “does not bring any solution” and asked “to give a broader debate” and “listen to all parties.”

With this idea, the Frente de Todos called to discuss, starting this week, two parallel issues: the reforms in UVA credits approved in Deputies; and an initiative by La Cámpora to regulate temporary rentals.

The debate on Tuesday, which took place in a packed Salon Illia, had some spikes in tension, such as when the radical Julio Martínez denounced that Kirchnerism is only interested in judicial documents, among which is that of Ana María Figueroa for the Chamber of Criminal Cassation. “The Senate is at the orders of Cristina Kirchner’s revenge and impunity agenda!” he shouted.

The truth is that neither of the two main forces has secured the necessary support to impose an opinion, much less to win on the premises. The key is the five Peronists of Federal Unity and the pro-government allies Magdalena Solari Quintana (Misiones), Clara Vega (La Rioja) and Alberto Weretilneck (Together We Are Ríos Negro).

Jujuy’s Guillermo Snopek, head of the Federal Unit, confided to the accredited press that he wants to make modifications to the Deputies project: three-year contracts with semi-annual updates under the salary index. But in his block there is no unanimous position and there have not been, until now, contacts with the ruling party.

Pressure from the real estate sector

Before the committee plenary, the senators from Together for Change organized a meeting with representatives of the real estate sector in the auditorium of the Senate Annex to hear their position and transfer it to the debate. They were met with blunt testimonies: the guests demanded an urgent resolution to the issue because, they warned, the real estate market is “paralyzed” by the half sanction of Deputies.

“We need a definition, to know if this is going to be achieved or not. Since the half sanction was given, all the owners stopped their contracts. Nobody wants to renew the leases. We are worse than a month ago,” complained Virginia Manzotti, president of the Real Estate Brokers Association in Argentina.

Marta Susana Liotto, from the Professional Real Estate Association of the City of Buenos Aires, stated: “This uncertainty is as atrocious as it was before with the current law without this half sanction. Phones ring systematically by landlords and tenants. The contracts are expiring and all we can get from the owners is an extension. We aim for containment, but it is uncertain. We are selling smoke”.

From the Real Estate Federation of the Argentine Republic, the authorities considered that “the solution to all problems is not dealt with by these modifications, but it is urgent to deal with them” because the project approved in the lower house “generated a paralysis of the real estate market.”

Juan Carlos Donsanto, from the Public College of Auctioneers and Brokers of the province of Buenos Aires, agreed: “We need them to be issued yes or no, because at this point there are many people who, faced with the half sanction, decided to withdraw the property.” .

Sitting at the head of the room, Senators Luis Naidenoff, Carolina Losada, Mariana Juri and Edith Terenzi clarified that the solution does not depend only on Together for Change, because it does not have a majority in the Senate.

“We know that the situation is very critical for landlords and tenants due to the inflationary process and the effects of the law. We are going to advance in what was approved in the Deputies, as long as it is feasible, because it depends on the numbers ”, Naidenoff said. Losada, author of a project to repeal the current law, acknowledged that this alternative “is not possible” in the Senate.

