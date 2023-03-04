Home Entertainment THE RUMPERTS – Neue Single & Video
THE RUMPERTS – Neue Single & Video

The Viennese punk rockers THE RUMPERTS release another single with “New Age Jesus” from the album, which will be released in 2023 via SBÄM Records!

The Rumperts flew to the legendary Blasting Room in the USA to record their new album for SBÄM Records! “New Age Jesus” will be released on LP and CD on April 28, 2023!

They will present the title track on March 3rd. “New Age Jesus” deals with the topic of “People Pleasings” and the addiction to be loved, needed and admired by everyone. He criticizes an in-authentic youth culture that is primarily driven by these attributes. The striving for attention and admiration for one’s own self-worth, which depends on others, has become a business with thousands of followers on social media, which almost seems like a cult.

The video will appear on the SBÄM channel on March 3rd. by 10 o’clock:

The new album “New Age Jesus” was created in the basement of the Rumperts during the pandemic in winter 2021. Zoom meetings, sick leave, snowstorms and various obstacles could not stop the four-piece punk band from Vienna – because they had one goal in mind: to get on the plane with an album in their pockets in 5 months. Because with the incredible chance to record the album in the legendary Blasting Room, it should go to Colorado in April 2022. Inspired by themes such as misogyny, body shaming, love, narcissism and the meaning of life, the sound is more aggressive, heavier and a touch wilder than its predecessor.

With exactly this energy, THE RUMPERTS can hardly wait to present the album in spring 2023 through the Linz label SBÄM and to perform it live for you!

