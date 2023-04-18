The Russo Brothers revealed that they are willing to support James Gunn to participate in the future blueprint of DC Studios

DC Studios is led by two principals, James Gunn and Peter Safran, and has released the latest blueprint of the DC Film and Television Universe (DCU) in February. Recently, it has been reported that the directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” Russo The Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo) are willing to play for James Gunn’s DC Studios.

The Russo Brothers said that the two have not been asked too many questions about DC heroes, but they think it is definitely a wise move to make James Gunn the CEO of DC Studios, and they are not opposed to participating in DC Studios’ future plans. When it comes to which DC hero he likes, he said: “The three most collected comics when I was a child were “Spider-Man”, “X-Men” and “Batman”, so the answer is obvious.”

Coincidentally, there is a part of “The Brave and the Bold” in the first phase of DCU “Chapter 1: God and Monsters”, which will introduce the new DCU Batman and Robin, who will be Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian , and will simultaneously introduce other Batfamily members. This work is adapted from the “Batman & Robin” comics written by Grant Morrison. Bruce didn’t know Damian existed until he was eight to ten years old. It will be an unusual father-son story. story, and the director of the film has not yet been announced.