Leonardo Sciascia revealed the exact point where Sicilianness resided in the collection of essays La corda pazza. Writers and things from Sicily (1982): according to the writer from Racalmuto, it was above all the cognitive tension of a state of existential exile. «And this can also be a key to understanding Sicily: that at a distance of more than eight centuries an Arabic-speaking poet and an Italian-speaking poet sang their pain of exile with the same accents: “empty your hands, – says Ibn Hamdis, – but your eyes are filled with the memory of her”».

And from the theme of exile, mixed with a poignant relationship with his father, Animal part, the debut novel by Giuseppe Nibali, a young author from Catania who has previously published some important poetic texts (last Scurau, Arcipelago Itaca, 2021) . The protagonist of the story, namesake of its author but not fully coinciding with him (it is an autobiography transfigured in a modernist sense, not an autofiction), leaves Bologna – a university city – and returns to his homeland, one November morning, in Giardini Naxos because his father Sergio is hospitalized in a clinic following a stroke that caused hemiplegia in the patient. Since they haven’t spoken to or seen each other for years, Sergio’s illness is the moment of reckoning and a close dialogue between two generations in comparison. Nibali leads the narrative in dry, highly lyrical prose, reminiscent of the McCarthy of books set in Tennessee. This is the evocative incipit of the novel: «A howl, then a second and a third, then here is the choir. It comes out of the dark, it doesn’t give a break. Only he is not followed by the bodies, the wolves do not enter the scene. The first voice is that of the pack leader, who howls three times. His most intense note is his. One might think that he has been left alone, that he is complaining, but it is immediately understood that this solitude means respect. The wolves tune the howl to that note, and there seem to be many, more than themselves. If the leader stops, it’s the end of the choir.’

Nibali’s sicilianity

Nibali’s Sicilian spirit is perhaps in the noun/adjective that gives the text its name: the brute, instinctive animal strength, a fury as virginal as the island that collects it, capable of binding Sergio and Giuseppe in a blind contact with the earth and with death, with their truest humanity. In his intense monograph on the entire lyrical corpus of Bartolo Cattafi, The outrage of a minimal rusty star, Diego Conticello also intends to highlight the “baroque vein” of the Barcelona poet Pozzo di Gotto, highlighting the visionary orphism, the callidae iuncturae, the semantic gaps that coincide with lightning quantum leaps of thought. «Cattafi – writes Conticello – is as skilled as few in constructing verses with the skill derived from the very fine use of alliteration, of paronomastic syntagms, of rhymes in the middle, these tools arranged like bricks that fit together perfectly, to which mortar is added of an enlightened and illuminating thought, but worm-eaten by existential anguish: the result is a poem of impeccable phonic and mental completeness, always intent on unmasking every slightest aberration with a vivid metaphorical spirit».

Also in this case one can note the purest, absolute sense of the Sicilian character pointed out by Sciascia: wild nostalgia for a human completeness. Exile and return in one movement

