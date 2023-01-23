Original title: Ruthless characters of the zodiac who are calculated and guessed with ulterior motives are not suitable for deep friendship

Ulterior motives are a controversial word in life. If you use ulterior motives from a good starting point, it can bring a lot of goodwill to people. Whether it is work or social needs, you need to stay away from such people.

The zodiac sign of the Rat is scheming

Among the many zodiac signs, those born in the rat zodiac are the most powerful at plotting others. They are very scheming, powerful, and not easy to be discovered. They have already plotted against you unconsciously. They are very good at Watching words and looks, as long as there is a good time, they will find all kinds of favorable opportunities for themselves to climb up. The zodiac rat is a more sinister type. They always like to be alone, so no one can figure out their thoughts. They like to think, and they will think of every way to achieve their goals step by step. They really have to use scheming methods, really It can be seen without anyone noticing. If he wants to, he can get what he wants without anyone knowing, while others still think they are a very honest person. Rat people observe others all the time, and they are powerful and ruthless characters.

Salary: a lot

Rat people in the zodiac are very concerned about their own money, and they will be fussy about their wages. Labor is exchanged for remuneration, and they earn hard money. Therefore, they think that wages should not be less at all. Ask clearly, very fussy. For Rat people, salary is the guarantee of life, and they would rather lose face than lose a penny, so Rat people will not allow the slightest problem with their salary.

When cooperating: care about every detail

People born in the Year of the Rat also have a thorough research on cooperation matters. If it sounds good, it is fair, but if it sounds bad, it is caressing. They would rather spend a lot of effort to figure it out for fear of losing money. . For the Rat people, haggling is a good way to solve subsequent troubles when cooperating. Although it may be a little troublesome at the time, if something unpleasant happens in the future, it will be very clear.

