This exhibition traces the relationship between the poetics of Pier Paolo Pasolini and his figurative inspirations, his visual imagery. What fascinates Pasolini are not only the works of the great artists of the past: Giotto, Masaccio, Piero, Rosso, Pontormo. It is also – perhaps even more – their representation that attracts him. Images of images, which become both the tool and the end of a further critical discourse, of an oriented perception, of a selective focus which is the work of choice and attention, of real editing, in the cinematographic sense of the term.

Because in those visual sequences there was already an idea of ​​cinema, only that at the beginning Pasolini didn’t know it yet; he would find out later. Alongside the images are also the words. In the exhibition itinerary, the books that Pasolini owned or had read act as a counterpoint to the images; in a sort of dialogue or virtual montage. For him, the millennial visual heritage of our figurative tradition was a kind of language, albeit sui generis: a living language of reality, not a dead language, not an ossuary from which to draw cultured quotations, but a formal resource, an instrument of stylistic contamination that mobilizes the memory of ‘imaginary, superimposes incompatible temporalities, causes the eye to see differently and to reflect on seeing itself, on its history.

The archetypal ancient painting of cinema

Ancient painting here becomes the archetype of cinema, and cinema allows the survival of ancient painting. The floors multiply but in the distance, the live shot of reality is not lost, rather it is preserved.

The epiphanic body

Pasolini looks to the art of the great masters, to rediscover the forms of his themes, such as that of the body, the central and dramatically urgent motif of his poetics. Faced with the cultural crisis of modernity, the body is what belongs to the “popular and humanistic past” – as he himself writes – when its physical reality “was the protagonist, as it still completely belonged to man”, not yet alienated from conformism, and therefore a place of provocative resistance, of elaboration of the immediate language of physicality. As it was indeed, albeit for different reasons, for the artists of the past, in particular the so-called Mannerists, followers or heirs of Michelangelo, who, following his example, had made it a very powerful means of expression, an instrument of “revelation”, as the poet of Casarsa liked to say.

The body of scandal

“There is no holiness without contradiction and scandal” wrote Pasolini. For him the most contradictory and scandalous image is that of the cross, according to the words of Paul of Tarsus whose not a little scandalous preaching has always fascinated the artist. And the figure of the crucifixion plays a conspicuous, recurring, even obsessive role in Pasolini’s poetic and visual imagery. Not only in films, such as “La Ricotta”, the “Gospel” or “The Decameron” whose narrative theme justifies their presence iconographically, but also in very different contexts, remote or exotic, from myth to fairy tale, from “Medea” to the “Flower of the Thousand and One Nights”. Thus, the symbolism of the cross takes on a universal dimension: religious, mythical, anthropological, ritual, until it almost becomes a totemic icon whose disturbing visual/evocative power goes beyond the limits of artistic genres, cultural contexts, even sexual differences, if in the youthful verses of “The Passion” the poet had been able to attribute to Christ a “young girl’s body”.