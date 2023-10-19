The safest place for pedestrians is the “street pool”. The English test explains why

In the attempts of public administrations in all Western countries to try to curb the massacre of vulnerable road users which caused 706 victims in Italy alone last year, in England they are experimenting with multicolored intersections. Or rather, blue and red, immediately renamed by the citizens of the town where it appeared, the street swimming pool.

This is the experiment in Paignton, a seaside town of around 50,000 inhabitants in the county of Devon, south-west of London. Here the Torbay administration, which controls the town, this summer decided to experiment with a new strategy to avoid the continuous accidents between cars and vans on one side and pedestrians and cyclists on the other, which follow one another along the Golden Mile , the most important and tourist road mile in the area, especially in the summer months and on weekends.

On the road, which escaped total pedestrianization after an intense protest by the inhabitants, it was reopened to traffic in mid-August, but with wider pavements and a narrower carriageway, surprisingly, right at the most central intersection, the one between Torbay road with Queens road and Garfield road, the horizontal and vertical signs were almost completely cancelled, guilty of only creating confusion for those crossing it, replaced by painting the entire intersection in intense blue with the edges, those that go from one sidewalk to the other , red.

An experiment that the technicians of the Torbay Council studied for months before making its debut and which, when it was revealed, met with the indignation of the citizens of the locality and the curiosity of the whole of Great Britain. The locals, after several weeks of roadworks, were outraged by the gimmick, which was immediately renamed the “Paignton swimming pool” due to its intense blue color which makes it look like a swimming pool in the middle of the road. But it has also been called a “street fountain”, a playground and a fighting ring.

From London, immediately after the inauguration, journalists and television crews from the most important national newspapers rushed to the site, from the BBC to the Independent, from the Telegraph to the Daily Mail, to describe and somewhat mock the stunt. Beyond the laughter, however, once the spotlights were turned off, the experiment seemed to work.

Between the lack of indications which create a sort of uncertainty and lead motorists to slow down and be more careful, and the intense colors which create a sort of alarm effect, the intersection has almost completely reduced the accidents that occurred.

To contribute to this result, according to the spokesperson of the Torbay administration, “the contrast of the surface which offers greater clarity to road users and pedestrians” with “the red which serves to remind motorists as they approach the intersection” is working very well. to slow down and think…” while “blue serves to better define pedestrian transport and to reflect some ambitions for sharing the place”.

If the results continue to be positive, the trial should be replicated at other hot intersections in Paignton and could set an example for other municipalities in the country.

