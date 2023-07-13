Home » The Salary Council meets this Thursday to define increases in the minimum, vital and mobile
The national government, the three workers’ federations and the companies will debate this Thursday a new amount of the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary (SMVM) and unemployment benefits. The call from the Ministry of Labor prays to find “a common proposal” of increase of the minimum.

The Labor portfolio, in charge of Raquel Olmos, summoned trade unionists and businessmen to discuss an update of the amounts in ordinary session at 16, virtually. Then there will be a second meeting to set the new amountsaccording to article 135 of Law 24,013.

The general secretary of the CTA, Hugo Yasky, had anticipated that the central discussed with the CGT to present tomorrow a “common proposal for an increase” of the minimum wage, for which reason he had chosen not to risk figures in the context of these negotiations.

For its part, the CTA-Autonomous, led by Hugo “Cachorro” Godoy, announced that the proposal it will present is an increase of “50 or 60%” over the month of June and that it be reviewed in October, in addition to accompanying that claim with a “national day of struggle” with mobilization to the Ministry of Labor.

“If the Council set a value that meets the basic needs of a worker or worker, the SMVM should be at 233 thousand pesos and we are far from that because we should have an increase of 170 percent»Godoy said in a statement.

The business chambers of the various activities, the CGT and both CTAs will participate in the meeting.

The Salary Council meets: how much the latest increases were set

The current amounts of the SMVM and for unemployment fThey were last decided on March 21so that from April 1 of this year the minimum was 80.342 pesosin May increased to 84,512 and, in June, to 87.987 pesosbased on the agreement between the parties, who agreed to an increase of 15.6%, 6% and 5%, respectively.

At the meeting held last March, the proposal to increase the minimum it was approved by 30 votesYasky’s CTA abstained and the Autonomous CTA rejected it, an occasion in which trade unionists and businessmen agreed on tomorrow’s call.


