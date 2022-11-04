Original title: Built for the rich, the “doomsday bunker” in the United States is selling well, hiding in it is better than staying in a hotel!

When danger comes, the ostrich will always bury its head in the ground.

Humans actually do the same thing~

For example, many rich people in Europe and the United States can hide in an underground home when they encounter danger. . .

Don’t get me wrong, this is not some family basement, but a safer and more luxurious “doomsday bunker”.

You may not believe it when you say it, but many of the world‘s richest people have their own “doomsday bunker”, and they prepared for disaster a long time ago.

And because of the ravages of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, some bunkers have finally begun to open. . .

Rising S, an American doomsday bunker manufacturer, recently revealed that their company’s business has grown fourfold compared to the same period last year, and the number of enquiries has increased by 2000%!

Many of them want to buy bunkers. . .

But there are still some customers who have already purchased, mainly to consult some trivial questions before moving in.

For example, a customer who is an executive in Silicon Valley recently asked the customer service how to open the door of the bunker he bought in New Zealand, how to check the water and electricity supply system, and so on.

At a time when all walks of life are being devastated by the epidemic, Rising S’s business has skyrocketed against the trend, which shows how panic those rich people are. . .

So can living in this kind of bunker really avoid the epidemic?

No problem, of course, because inside the bunker is another world isolated from the rest of the world.

Take the luxury bunker made by Rising S.

They are usually assembled from huge steel boxes that are indestructible and airtight.

Let alone a virus, nuclear radiation can’t threaten the people inside!

You can see how arrogant the propaganda on their official website is-

This is not bragging~

After all, the residents of the bunker drink deep groundwater and breathe clean air filtered layer by layer, which basically blocks all sources of viruses.

Even the food can not be provided by the outside world, and the food in the storage room is more abundant than the supermarket!

There are mostly freeze-dried foods and “doomsday cans” that can be stored for decades.

If you want to eat fresh vegetables, it is not a problem. The luxury bunker is also equipped with a vegetable cultivation room, which can simulate the growth environment of plants through an intelligent system.

And in such an isolated space, the life of the residents is not monotonous at all~

The living facilities inside are amazingly rich!

Not to mention the standard living rooms and bedrooms, let’s talk about some functional rooms that your home doesn’t have—

For example, when you want to exercise, it has a gym to make you sweat like rain~

When you want to play wet, it has a swimming pool for you to swim and play~

When you want to date someone, it has a private theater for you to cultivate feelings~

There are also game halls, billiard rooms, parking lots and more.

It is understood that a luxury bunker can accommodate 22 people, which can be regarded as a small community.

If that’s not enough, Rising S also has aristocratic bunkers to choose from.

It is larger in size and can accommodate up to 50 people; it has more facilities, and some luxury bunkers have it. In addition, it also adds a shooting range, a bowling alley, and even an operating room.

With such a rich and complete facility, even if people hide in it for a year and a half, there will be no problem in life, as long as you have 8 million US dollars. . .

As for the skyrocketing company orders during the epidemic, CEO Gary Lynch also said-

Although the new crown pneumonia will not lead to the end of the world, its outbreak has sounded the alarm for people. More and more people are willing to invest in various disasters they may face in the future. The epidemic has made them realize that the future needs a safer place .

It is understood that in addition to Rising S, another bunker maker in the United States, Vivos, has also seen growth.

So far, 24 families have moved into their South Dakota bunker in the continental United States alone.

