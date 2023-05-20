The sales volume of the first TV breaks a new high, and the sales volume of TCL Q10H breaks through 1,500 units in one second, and it deserves its name!

When it comes to explosive TVs, it seems that there are not many in the past two years, but there are always some TVs that can make people shine. For example, the TCL Q10H, which broke a new high in its debut sales and broke through 1,500 units in 1 second, you must know that this TV is positioned as a flagship. The price is not cheap, and it is surprising to be able to achieve such sales.

Of course, if we analyze it carefully, we will find that it is not unreasonable for TCL Q10H to have such achievements. It is equipped with TCL Huaxing’s high-end A++ Butterfly Wing Xingyao screen, and Huaxing belongs to TCL’s own panel company. Screen optimization and many other aspects are obviously superior to other brands.

At the same time, Q10H is also equipped with Mini LED screen display technology, coupled with up to 2304 Mini LED backlight partitions, so that it has an ultra-high brightness of XDR 3000nits, an ultra-high contrast ratio of 30 million: 1, and achieves 98% brightness through quantum dot Pro2023 technology. The ultra-high color display of DCI-P3, combined with the high-quality performance of HDR video, can be called the second revolution of 4K TV.

For example, at the entrance of the cave in the picture below, we can see that TCL Q10H presents an amazing high dynamic range display effect. The moss and other green plants in the dark area have a rich sense of hierarchy, and the sunlight at the entrance of the bright area is also very bright and transparent. , and the various colors of the cave entrance, moss, and cave walls from top to bottom have been naturally restored, bringing the ultimate XDR viewing experience.

Of course, this is also inseparable from TCL’s technological layout over the years. As early as 2016, TCL laid out the Mini LED track. Today, it has an absolute advantage in both core technology and market share. Among them, in the first quarter of 2023, TCL The global shipments of Mini LED TVs increased by 137.2% year-on-year, and the retail sales in the Chinese market continued to rank first, making it the king of the Mini LED TV market.

I have to say that the picture quality of TCL Q10H really has no competitors among products at the same price. Continue to lead.