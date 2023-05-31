The Samoré pass is closed for a few hours to carry out electrical tasks

The Cardenal Samoré international pass, located about 42 kilometers from Villa La Angostura, It will close today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to maintenance tasks in the electronic phases, as reported by the National Highway.

The border crossing that connects Argentina, from the south of Neuquén, with Chile, was enabled for all types of traffic today at 9 a.m. (Argentine time) as usual, but half an hour later it was notified that circulation would be interrupted and immigration procedures during the morning.

the border complex had repeated electrical problems months behind which caused several service interruptions. Today maintenance tasks will be carried out.

The conditions of the route are normal although the return of snowfall is expected in the coming days.

Over the long weekend, an average of 2,500 people circulated per day through the Samoré pass. The snow conditions forced the complex to close for a few hours, although it was mostly enabled.



