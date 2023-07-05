Title: Santa Maria Music Fest Faces Setbacks as Artists Withdraw from Promotions

Introduction:

The highly anticipated Santa Maria Music Fest, organized by the luxurious hotel The One Gallery in Cuba’s Northern Keys, has encountered some unexpected hurdles as several artists who were initially invited have now withdrawn from their promotional commitments. This development has drawn comparisons to the San Remo Festival of 2022, which also experienced a mass exodus of musicians. While the reasons for their withdrawal remain undisclosed, it does not appear to stem from any disagreement with the Cuban government or its cultural policies.

Details:

The Santa Maria Music Fest, scheduled to take place from August 17 to 20, had initially announced an impressive lineup featuring renowned singers such as Tito El Bambino, Charly & Johayron, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Ñengo Flow, Fixty Ordara & Ja Ruley, and Isaac Delgado. However, some artists, including Arcángel and La India, have been excluded from the promotional materials without any official explanation. Arcángel’s absence from the event’s poster seems to be linked to his ongoing tour in Spain.

La India, on the other hand, took to her social media accounts to deny her participation in the festival and explicitly requested the removal of her name from the promotional video. She clarified that she would be on tour in another country during the festival dates and expressed frustration over receiving messages from fans assuming she would be in Cuba.

One artist who is expected to perform at the festival is the American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has garnered attention for his affinity towards Cuba. He recently filmed a music video in Pinar del Río, collaborating with the Cuban artist Lenier Mesa. However, a controversy erupted when Tekashi threw dollars in front of a Havana hotel, resulting in a police operation and internet outages. Though the authorities denied his participation in the festival, attributing the incident to two impersonators, it did not prevent the official media from criticizing his actions as an “imperial insult” from the US.

The festival’s main sponsor, The One Gallery hotel, located in Cayo Santa María, is owned by the Gaviota group, a company controlled by Gaesa, the economic arm of the Cuban Armed Forces. The hotel, which opened earlier this year, offers luxurious accommodations for the four-day festival period. A minimum stay of three nights costs $951, while four nights amount to $1,021, reflecting the pricing of other hotels in the region.

The Santa Maria Music Fest, not just a musical event but also billed as a “cultural conference,” aims to attract foreign visitors during the low tourist season. The festival organizers hope to capitalize on the allure of Cuba’s vibrant cultural scene despite the setbacks faced in securing certain artists for the promotional activities.

Conclusion:

As the Santa Maria Music Fest approaches, it has faced unexpected challenges with some invited artists withdrawing from their promotional commitments. While the reasons for their cancellation remain undisclosed, the festival continues its preparations, counting on the participation of other renowned performers. The luxurious accommodations offered by The One Gallery hotel, along with the festival’s cultural conference aspect, make it an enticing option for tourists during the off-peak season.

