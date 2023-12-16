the scene today and Weretilneck’s plans

Alberto Weretilneck left a clear message at the beginning of his third term as governor: “Río Negro will be a mining province.” It is not new that among his plans is to give a boost to the activity because he already prepared the legal ground a week before taking office, when he achieved three vital reforms for the scheme he envisions, but he reaffirmed it, in case anyone had any doubts.

The reforms in three laws linked to miningwith changes in the distribution of royalties to municipalities, modifications to the procedural code and improvements in environmental care They came out as Weretilneck wanted. The ruling party Together We Are Río Negro presented him, before he took office as governor, defended him, presented his idea and took him out in the second round without changes, with the help of allied parties, despite the fact that opponents, environmental organizations and -mainly- the Mapuche Parliament of Río Negro, had objections.

Today the province has exploitation of second category (industrial) minerals, such as diatomite in Jacobacci; limestone and salt in San Antonio Oeste; siliceous sand in the Upper Valley; flagstone, porphyries and aggregates on the South Line. In 2023 they generated 12.1 million pesoswell above the average of 2.5 million pesos for the years 2021 and 2022.

The Mapuche Parliament and organizations protested in front of the legislature, rejecting the reforms to the mining laws. Photo: Marcelo Ochoa.

But the focus of the new legislation and future of Río Negro that Weretilneck sees are metalliferous minerals, those considered first class, such as gold, silver, lithium, copper, uranium, ironof which currently There is no exploitation, but there are 31 exploration projects. The most paradigmatic is the Calcatreu project – in the “feasibility” phase – installed in the Jacobacci area for two decades, which has a royalty projection of $2,520,000 in case of starting production in the short term.

In addition, the Cañadón del Moro project is in the prior economic evaluation, also near Jacobacci; San Roque, in Aguada Cecilio, is in advanced exploration for several metals (gold, silver, lead, copper, zinc and indo); Amarillo Grande, a uranium and vanadium project, near Valcheta, is in the pre-economic evaluation stage; and in the initial exploration phase are the Cerro Abanico and La Luz-Ivan Trend polymetallic initiatives, both near Los Menucos. Added to Mari, a uranium project in the Catriel area.

Also on the provincial agenda is the Sierra Grande Mining complex, of concentrated iron, although it is currently in the “mine maintenance” stage.

Mining potential

He Mining development of Río Negro has been planned for 4 years. That is why the Mining Directorate team, headed by Joaquín Aberastain Oro – who was ratified in office – began working a long time ago on the legislative reforms that came out last week. Already in June, the official himself had spoken of the “mining potential” of the province at the international Argentina Mining exhibition, which was held in Santa Cruz.

“Just as we manage to coexist with gas and oil, we are going to coexist with mining and talk, dialogue and understand each one of those who have doubts.”Weretilneck said in his speech, where he spoke of “respecting the environment and natural conditions” and also suggested finding consensus among those who oppose it.

However, in practice, the first objections to the mining legislative reforms were not considered because in the Legislature, despite having questions, requests for modifications and demands for information, progress was made with the approval of the law in the second round, without opening the discussion.

“There is no dialogue or approach to resolve this, Weretilneck lies. “Prior and informed consultation with the communities is a statement, but it is not in the articles,” he stated before BLACK RIVER Orlando Carriqueo, representative of the Mapuche Parliament of Río Negro, one of the most active organizations against megamining, which for two years has maintained a scheme of “closed gates” in the communities of the Southern Region for exploratory projects, although the Superior Court of Justice months ago reversed an original ruling that stopped the searches and endorsed the exploratory work.

What the industry demands

The Government is looking forward. “We adapt our legislation to international standards to strengthen the industry, protect the environment and guarantee respect for the rights of the communities,” the head of Mining, who promoted the project under the wing of the Secretary of State for Energy, said weeks ago in the Legislature. The idea is “prepare the bases” for a not-too-distant future that will allow this activity to be exploited and generate income for the province, which will need it especially in the complex period that is coming.

One of the changes is the paradigm of “talk about a mining project” and no longer about a file, is what the industry demands, the Government clarifies. A “simplification and streamlining of procedures, reducing deadlines”; also establish environmental controls and contemplate consultation with the populations in the area of ​​influence of each project, through the Environmental Assessment Council.

In Río Negro there are two uranium exploration projects.

There were no changes in the use of cyanide for mineral exploitation metalliferous, as required by gold extraction. This point was endorsed in December 2011 at the urging of then-governor Carlos Soria, who revoked the so-called “anti-cyanide law” promoted by Magdalena Odarda, who returned to the Legislature last week, led by a force led by Peronism.

In addition, a new distribution scheme for mining royalties was promoted, which sets a single royalty of 3% of what is extracted and expands the distribution among the municipalities in the area of ​​influence of the site, incorporating the Development Commissions. It also states that a 50% of royalty income will go to General Revenues. The remainder is divided into 25% for infrastructure and works in the project area; 15% for the municipalities and a 10% reserve for Mining.

The Mapuche Parliament, a dissident voice

The Mapuche Parliament of Río Negro stood as a dissident voice to the mining reform projects promoted by the Government and promises to maintain its demand so that communities are informed and consulted in advance and natural resources are taken care of.

Orlando Carriqueo, spokesperson for parliament, led the protests that concentrated in Viedma when the Legislature debated the projects in the second round. “They listened to us, we said our position, but they did not make any determination about it, it was approved without modifications,” he said.

The Mapuche communities plan to meet on December 20 in Jacobacci to analyze the situation and the steps to follow. For the moment, Carriqueo confirmed that “the gates will continue to be closed and no mining company will enter the communities to carry out exploration.”

“The environmental balance is at stake, fundamentally water with mining extractivism and we know that the State does not control anything, water is free or they set very low fees, and they use large quantities of a resource that is scarce in some areas,” he noted. the Mapuche leader.

There were demonstrations in Viedma in rejection of the mining and land reforms. Photo:; Marcelo Ochoa

He also stressed that the communities of indigenous peoples must have prior, free and informed consultation as established by current regulations and considered that in the modifications promoted a “declamation was made, but it is not in the articles.” “The State of Río Negro wants legal security but it is fictitious, the STJ may endorse it but no international court or tribunal is going to validate this,” he stated.

“Extractivism is today’s neocolonialism,” said Carriqueo, who warned that it not only affects communities but “will have a high impact on society and health.”

“We are sitting on a region rich in minerals”

“We are sitting on a region rich in minerals,” defined Mayor José Mellado and said that second-category mining activity emerged in the first decades of the last century and currently they have 7 diatomite ventures and 2 advanced projects to join the development.

As for metal mining, first category, “we have been on standby for 25 years with the Calcatreu project, which is exploratory. Today the activity is reduced but it has generated jobs,” he said.

The mayor said that with this boost to mining that the governor proposes, we must “rediscuss the productive matrix at the regional level, seek a return to livestock farming so that it can be strengthened and discuss what is coming, with all the precautions.” he stated in reference to the mining industry.

Mellado indicated that currently the State, at its three levels, is the engine of the town’s economy, given the decline in sheep farming due to years of drought, ashes and economic vicissitudes. That is why he welcomes promoting other economic development.





